Triumph Bonneville T40 Price:

Triumph Bonneville T40 is priced between Rs. 2.55 - 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Bonneville T40?

The Triumph Bonneville T40 is available in 3 variants - T4, STD, Black.

What are the Triumph Bonneville T40 colour options?

Triumph Bonneville T40 comes in seven colour options: Aegean Blue And Fusion White, Black, Carnival Red, Competition Green, Fusion White And Phantom Black, Meriden Blue And Tangerine, Phantom Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Bonneville T40?

Triumph Bonneville T40 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 350 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Bonneville T40?

Triumph Bonneville T40 rivals are QJ Motor SRV 300, Harley-Davidson X440 T, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Royal Enfield Classic 650, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, BSA Gold Star 650.