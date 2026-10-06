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TRIUMPH Bonneville T40

₹2.55 - 2.8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Price:

Triumph Bonneville T40 is priced between Rs. 2.55 - 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Bonneville T40?

The Triumph Bonneville T40 is available in 3 variants - T4, STD, Black.

What are the Triumph Bonneville T40 colour options?

Triumph Bonneville T40 comes in seven colour options: Aegean Blue And Fusion White, Black, Carnival Red, Competition Green, Fusion White And Phantom Black, Meriden Blue And Tangerine, Phantom Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Bonneville T40?

Triumph Bonneville T40 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 350 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Bonneville T40?

Triumph Bonneville T40 rivals are QJ Motor SRV 300, Harley-Davidson X440 T, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Royal Enfield Classic 650, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, BSA Gold Star 650.

Triumph Bonneville T40 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    350 cc
  • Power iconPower
    29.1 bhp
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    31.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    195 kg
View All Bonneville T40 SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Bonneville T40 Variants

Triumph Bonneville T40 price starts at ₹ 2.55 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Bonneville T40 comes in 3 variants. Triumph Bonneville T40's top variant is Black.
3 Variants Available
Bonneville T40 T4
₹2.55 Lakhs*
350 cc
Bonneville T40 STD
₹2.8 Lakhs*
350 cc
Bonneville T40 Black
₹2.8 Lakhs*
350 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Triumph Bonneville T40 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Bonneville T40.
Triumph Bonneville T40
QJ Motor SRV 300
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Triumph Bonneville T40 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Bonneville T40
Triumph Bonneville T40 image
Rs. 3.15 LakhsOnwards-350 cc29 PS31.2 NmCruiser Bikes195 kg2120 mmDiscDiscSpoke
QJ Motor SRV 300QJ Motor SRV 300 imageRs. 3.19 LakhsOnwards
4.497
296 cc30.72 PS26 NmCruiser Bikes164 kg2110 mmDiscDiscAlloyBonneville T40VSSRV 300
Harley-Davidson X440 THarley-Davidson X440 T imageRs. 2.86 LakhsOnwards
4.6104
440 cc27.37 PS38 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes192 kg2156 mmDiscDiscAlloyBonneville T40VSX440 T
Royal Enfield Bullet 650Royal Enfield Bullet 650 imageRs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
647.95 cc34.6 kW52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDisc-Bonneville T40VSBullet 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650Royal Enfield Classic 650 imageRs. 3.61 LakhsOnwards
53
647.95 cc47.04 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDiscSpokeBonneville T40VSClassic 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 imageRs. 3.15 LakhsOnwards
4.64
647.95 cc47.4 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes218 kg2119 mmDiscDiscAlloyBonneville T40VSInterceptor 650

Triumph Bonneville T40 Images

Triumph Bonneville T40 Image 1
Triumph Bonneville T40 Image 2
Triumph Bonneville T40 Image 3
Triumph Bonneville T40 Image 4
Triumph Bonneville T40 Image 5
Triumph Bonneville T40 Image 6

Triumph Bonneville T40 Colours

Triumph Bonneville T40 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Aegean Blue And Fusion White
Black
Carnival Red
Competition Green
Fusion White And Phantom Black
Meriden Blue And Tangerine
Phantom Black
Aegean blue and fusion white

Triumph Bonneville T40 Alternatives

QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Bonneville T40vsSRV 300
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.86 Lakhs
Bonneville T40vsX440 T
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Bonneville T40vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Bonneville T40vsClassic 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
Bonneville T40vsInterceptor 650
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
Bonneville T40vsGold Star 650

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View all
 Triumph Bonneville T40 Related News

Triumph Bonneville T40 Specifications and Features

Max Power29.1 bhp
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque31.2 Nm
Charging PointUsb
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine350 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Bonneville T40 specs and features

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