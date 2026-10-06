Triumph Bonneville T40 Key Specs
- Engine350 cc
- Power29.1 bhp
- Max Torque31.2 Nm
- Kerb Weight195 kg
Triumph Bonneville T40 is priced between Rs. 2.55 - 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Triumph Bonneville T40 is available in 3 variants - T4, STD, Black.
Triumph Bonneville T40 comes in seven colour options: Aegean Blue And Fusion White, Black, Carnival Red, Competition Green, Fusion White And Phantom Black, Meriden Blue And Tangerine, Phantom Black.
Triumph Bonneville T40 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 350 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Triumph Bonneville T40 rivals are QJ Motor SRV 300, Harley-Davidson X440 T, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Royal Enfield Classic 650, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, BSA Gold Star 650.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Bonneville T40
|Rs. 3.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|350 cc
|29 PS
|31.2 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2120 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|QJ Motor SRV 300
|Rs. 3.19 LakhsOnwards
|296 cc
|30.72 PS
|26 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|164 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bonneville T40VSSRV 300
|Harley-Davidson X440 T
|Rs. 2.86 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.37 PS
|38 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|192 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bonneville T40VSX440 T
|Royal Enfield Bullet 650
|Rs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|34.6 kW
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Bonneville T40VSBullet 650
|Royal Enfield Classic 650
|Rs. 3.61 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|47.04 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Bonneville T40VSClassic 650
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|Rs. 3.15 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|47.4 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|218 kg
|2119 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bonneville T40VSInterceptor 650
Triumph Bonneville T40 is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|29.1 bhp
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|31.2 Nm
|Charging Point
|Usb
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|350 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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