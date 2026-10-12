VLF Strada launched in India; priced at ₹1.20 lakh

VLF, also known as Velocifero, is an electric two-wheeler brand with Italian roots, although its scooters are manufactured in Zhejiang, China. Motohaus introduced the brand to India in 2024 and oversees its sales and after-sales operations in the country. The company has now launched the Strada electric scooter in two variants, City and Max , priced at ₹1.20 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh, respectively. The new model replaces the Tennis , which was VLF's first offering in the Indian market.

VLF has launched the Strada electric scooter in India at ₹ 1.20 lakh, offering City and Max variants with 130 km and 250 km claimed ranges, removable batteries and an 85 kmph top speed.

VLF Strada: Battery pack and performance

The VLF Strada is available in City and Max variants, both powered by a hub-mounted brushless DC (BLDC) motor, producing a peak power output of 6.43 bhp and 34 Nm of torque. The City variant uses a single removable 2.16 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, whereas the Max gets two battery units, taking the combined capacity to 4.32 kWh. Both the motor and battery packs carry an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

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The electric scooter offers three riding modes: Eco, City and Sport. The maximum speed is limited to 45 kmph in Eco mode, 65 kmph in City mode, and 85 kmph in Sport mode. The company claims an IDC-certified range of 130 km for the City variant and 250 km for the Max. According to the company, charging the single battery from 20 to 100 per cent takes three hours, while charging both batteries on the Max takes six hours.

VLF Strada: Design, dimensions and hardware

The Strada features sporty styling, complemented by dimensions intended to make it accessible to a wide range of riders. It gets a split-seat layout, with a seat height of 780 mm and ground clearance of 175 mm. Not only that, but VLF states that the scooter's kerb weight is 98 kg, although this figure is likely to apply to the City variant with its smaller battery pack. Suspension duties are handled by a 31 mm telescopic fork at the front and twin rear shock absorbers with preload adjustment.

One of the Strada's distinctive features is its wheel setup. The scooter rides on a 16-inch front wheel and a 14-inch rear wheel, larger than the 10- to 14-inch wheels commonly found on many scooters. The larger front wheel could potentially contribute to improved stability, although its real-world performance remains to be seen. Braking equipment comprises a 240 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, along with a combined braking system (CBS) offered as standard.

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VLF Strada: Features and Price

The electric scooter comes equipped with a 5-inch TFT instrument display, all-LED lighting, dual-projector headlights, integrated windshield, keyless ignition and a built-in luggage rack.

The VLF Strada City is priced at ₹1.20 lakh, while the top-spec Max costs ₹1.55 lakh. The electric scooter competes with established models in India's electric two-wheeler segment, including the TVS iQube 2.2, TVS Orbiter V1, Bajaj Chetak C2501, Ather Konarc and Vida VX2 Go 2.2.

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