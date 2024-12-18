HT Auto
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Front Right View
1/17
JUST LAUNCHED
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Front View
2/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Left View
3/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Rear Left View
4/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Rear View
5/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Right View
View all Images
6/17

KAWASAKI Ninja 1100SX

Launch Date: 18 Dec 2024
Ninja 1100SX Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 889.0 cc

Ninja 1100SX: 1099.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.12 kmpl

Ninja 1100SX: 17.85 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 120.6 ps

Ninja 1100SX: 136.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 241.0 kmph

Ninja 1100SX: 250.0 kmph

Category average

View all Ninja 1100SX Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Latest Update

  • 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX sports tourer launched in India, priced at ₹13.49 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX India launch this month. Everything you should know

    • Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Price:

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is priced at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

    How many variants are there for Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX?

    The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is available in 1 variant - STD.

    What are the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX colour options?

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes in one colour options: Metallic Carbon Gray Metallic Diablo Black.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX?

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with 1099 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

    Which are the major rivals of Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX?

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX rivals are Suzuki Katana, Ducati Monster, Aprilia Tuono 660, KTM 890 Duke R, Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

    What is the mileage of Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX?

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with a mileage of 17.85 kmpl (Company claimed).

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Alternatives

    Suzuki Katana

    Suzuki Katana

    13.61 Lakhs
    Ninja 1100SXvsKatana
    Ducati Monster

    Ducati Monster

    12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
    Ninja 1100SXvsMonster
    Aprilia Tuono 660

    Aprilia Tuono 660

    13.09 Lakhs
    Ninja 1100SXvsTuono 660
    KTM 890 Duke R

    KTM 890 Duke R

    14.5 Lakhs
    Ninja 1100SXvs890 Duke R
    Triumph Street Triple

    Triumph Street Triple

    10.43 - 12.07 Lakhs
    Ninja 1100SXvsStreet Triple
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    11.09 Lakhs
    Ninja 1100SXvsNinja ZX-6R
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Variants

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX price starts at ₹ 13.49 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹13.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1099 cc
    Max Speed
    250 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Images

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Specifications and Features

    Max Power136 PS
    Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage17.85 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1099 cc
    Max Speed250 kmph
    View all Ninja 1100SX specs and features

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comparison with similar bikes

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
    Ducati SuperSport 950
    Ducati SuperSport 950
    Suzuki Katana
    Suzuki Katana
    Aprilia Tuono 660
    Aprilia Tuono 660
    Ducati Monster
    Ducati Monster
    KTM 890 Duke R
    KTM 890 Duke R
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
    ₹13.49 Lakhs*
    ₹13.49 Lakhs*
    ₹13.61 Lakhs*
    ₹13.09 Lakhs*
    ₹12.95 Lakhs*
    ₹14.5 Lakhs*
    ₹11.09 Lakhs*
    Currently viewingNinja 1100SX vs SuperSport 950Ninja 1100SX vs KatanaNinja 1100SX vs Tuono 660Ninja 1100SX vs MonsterNinja 1100SX vs 890 Duke RNinja 1100SX vs Ninja ZX-6R
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX News

    The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX arrives with a bigger engine, more torque, and better hardware improving its touring capabilities
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX sports tourer launched in India, priced at 13.49 lakh
    18 Dec 2024
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with a slightly bigger engine compared to the Ninja 1000SX, but carries almost all the same components.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX India launch this month. Everything you should know
    11 Dec 2024
    The all-new Ninja 1100SX has been unveiled and it will be launched globally in December 2024. It comes with a bigger engine and the top trim gets upgraded suspension and braking components.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX unveiled globally ahead of December launch. Will it make its way to India?
    5 Oct 2024
    Kawasaki India is offering year-end discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,000 on four motorcycles within its portfolio. Offers last till December 31 or until stocks last.
    Kawasaki India offers year-end discounts of up to 45,000. Check which bikes get cheaper
    14 Dec 2024
    Here are five sports bikes under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh that you can choose from for your next purchase.
    Looking for sports bikes under 4 lakh? Here are five options for you to consider
    4 Dec 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX FAQs

    The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX offers a mileage of 17.85 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Super Bikes, Sports Bikes.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX boasts a 1099 cc engine, generating a max power of 136 PS.
    The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

    13.49 Lakhs
    Vida V2

    Vida V2

    96,000 - 1.35 Lakhs
    Lectrix NDuro

    Lectrix NDuro

    84,999 - 94,999
    Ola Electric S1 Z

    Ola Electric S1 Z

    59,999 - 64,999
    Ola Electric Gig

    Ola Electric Gig

    39,999 - 49,999
    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadking

    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadking

    2.2 - 2.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    BMW R NineT Racer

    BMW R NineT Racer

    16.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda CB750 Hornet

    Honda CB750 Hornet

    11 - 11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Popular Super Bikes

    BMW M 1000 R

    BMW M 1000 R

    33 - 38 Lakhs
    Kawasaki Ninja H2

    Kawasaki Ninja H2

    79.9 Lakhs
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Onwards
    BMW S 1000 RR

    BMW S 1000 RR

    20.75 - 25.25 Lakhs
