Category Average: 889.0 cc
Ninja 1100SX: 1099.0 cc
Category Average: 20.12 kmpl
Ninja 1100SX: 17.85 kmpl
Category Average: 120.6 ps
Ninja 1100SX: 136.0 ps
Category Average: 241.0 kmph
Ninja 1100SX: 250.0 kmph
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX price starts at ₹ 13.49 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|136 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|17.85 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1099 cc
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
₹13.49 Lakhs*
₹13.49 Lakhs*
₹13.61 Lakhs*
₹13.09 Lakhs*
₹12.95 Lakhs*
₹14.5 Lakhs*
₹11.09 Lakhs*
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
