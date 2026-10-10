2026 Honda Elevate facelift in mind? 3 hits and 2 misses you must know before spending money on it

The Honda Elevate has received a facelift that was long pending. The 2026 Honda Elevate facelift comes with a host of refreshing touches on the exterior and inside the cabin. However, the Japanese car giant has left the SUV's powertrain and mechanical bits untouched in this facelifted version. Priced between ₹11.80 lakh and ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Honda Elevate looks identical in terms of proportions and overall silhouette. However, if one looks closely, the subtle yet meaningful revisions become visible.

Honda Elevate has received a facelift that refreshed the exterior and interior of the SUV, but left the powertrains untouched.

If you have been planning to buy the new Honda Elevate, here is a quick look at the three hits and two misses of the updated version of the SUV.

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Honda Elevate: Hits

Ventilated seats for all

The Honda Elevate facelift comes with ventilated seats for both the front and rear rows. The pre-facelift model lacked ventilated seats, which the automaker has addressed now.

Powered front seats

The new Elevate gets powered front seats, something that was not available in the previous version. This was a major miss for the SUV, for many consumers buying a model in this segment. However, with this feature addition, Honda has brought the new Elevate to par with rivals.

Key advanced tech-enabled features

The new Elevate comes with features such as a wireless charger, auto-hold function, 360-degree camera, etc., which are aided by advanced technology, something well expected from an SUV in this segment. While the previous model was lacking these features and felt dated, the new one comes addressing the issue.

Honda Elevate: Misses

Not much to boast about design

Speaking of the design, there is nothing much to boast about the new Elevate, as it retains the same boxy silhouette. The front grille has received a tweak, though, while the LED DRLs and fog lamp housings come with a revamped appearance.

Same old powertrain

The 2026 Honda Elevate comes retaining the same powertrain setup. Available solely with a petrol engine, the SUV draws energy from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit, which is capable of churning out 119 bhp peak power and 145 Nm of torque. In comparison to that, its rivals come with turbo-petrol, diesel and CNG options. Also, the Grand Vitara gets an electrification touch, which is not available in the Elevate.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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