The Kia Sorento was launched in the premium SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. It was launched as a direct challenger to the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tayron. Interestingly, being available in six- and seven-seater configurations, it also competes with rivals like the Toyota Innova Hycross , which is a highly popular MPV in the country.

Built on the rigid N3 platform, the Kia Sorento's fourth-generation avatar comes with advanced hybrid technology, an extensive Level 2+ ADAS safety suite, and a highly luxurious cabin.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Sorento, while at the same time considering the Toyota Innova Hycross as well, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these two models would command.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Sorento ₹27.99 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹36,600/ month Check Eligibility Toyota Innova Hycross ₹18.86 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹24,700/ month Check Eligibility Toyota Fortuner ₹34.76 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹72,200/ month Check Eligibility Isuzu MU-X ₹34.53 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹79,700/ month Check Eligibility Jeep Meridian ₹23.33 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹30,600/ month Check Eligibility MG Majestor ₹42.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹55,600/ month Check Eligibility

Kia Sorento vs Toyota Innova Hycross: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Kia Sorento and Toyota Innova Hycross, we have considered the base and top-end pricing. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 48 months, respectively.

Kia Sorento vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Kia Sorento HTE 7 ₹ 27.99 lakh 9.5% 48 months ₹ 70,320 Kia Sorento HTX(A) 6 ₹ 38.49 lakh ₹ 96,699 Toyota Innova Hycross G Fleet 7Str ₹ 18.70 lakh ₹ 46,980 Toyota Innova Hycross ZX(O) Hybrid ₹ 31.84 lakh ₹ 79,992

The Kia Sorento commands a monthly EMI between ₹70,320 and ₹96,699, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Toyota Innova Hycross commands a monthly EMI between ₹46,980 and ₹79,992, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, offers and discounts available, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: