HT Auto
1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
View all Images
6/22

BMW 2021 S 1000 R Specifications

BMW 2021 S 1000 R starting price is Rs. 17,90,000 in India. BMW 2021 S 1000 R is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

BMW 2021 S 1000 R Specs

BMW 2021 S 1000 R comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 2021 S 1000 R starts at Rs. 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, ...Read More

BMW 2021 S 1000 R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2021 S 1000 R Pro M Sport
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Load Capacity
208 kg
Length
2090 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 200/55 ZR 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Reverse Gear
Yes
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5 : 1
Displacement
999 cc
Clutch
Anti-hopping Clutch
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
80 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage
Riding Modes
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger
Traction Control
Yes
Mobile Connectivity
WiFi
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Display
Coloured TFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

BMW 2021 S 1000 R Alternatives

UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs
Check Custom1250 details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki Z900 RS

Kawasaki Z900 RS

16.47 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
2021 S 1000... vs Z900 RS
UPCOMING
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Check V-Strom 1050 details
View similar Bikes
Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

15.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
2021 S 1000... vs V85 TT
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Brutale 800 details
View similar Bikes

BMW News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
28 Jul 2023
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
File photo of a covered Tesla Model Y electric vehicle.
Electric Blitzkreig! Tesla sells more EVs than all German rivals combined
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

BMW 2021 S 1000 R Variants & Price List

BMW 2021 S 1000 R price starts at ₹ 17.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 2021 S 1000 R comes in 3 variants. BMW 2021 S 1000 R top variant price is ₹ 22.5 Lakhs.

2021 S 1000 R STD
17.9 Lakhs*
999 cc
165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2021 S 1000 R Pro
19.75 Lakhs*
999 cc
165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2021 S 1000 R Pro M Sport
22.5 Lakhs*
999 cc
165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all BMW Bikes

Trending BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all BMW Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details