BMW 2021 S 1000 R comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 2021 S 1000 R starts at Rs. 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW 2021 S 1000 R sits in the Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market.