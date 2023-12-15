Saved Articles

BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R STD

19.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW 2021 S 1000 R Key Specs
Engine999 cc
View all 2021 S 1000 R specs and features

2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R STD Latest Updates

2021 S 1000 R falls under Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants.

  • Fuel Capacity: 16.5 L
  • Length: 2090 mm
  • Max Power: 165 PS @ 11000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
    • ...Read More

    BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R STD Price

    2021 S 1000 R STD
    ₹19.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,90,000
    RTO
    1,43,200
    Insurance
    41,797
    Accessories Charges
    17,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,92,897
    EMI@42,835/mo
    BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    4 L
    Fuel Capacity
    16.5 L
    Load Capacity
    208 kg
    Length
    2090 mm
    Wheelbase
    1450 mm
    Kerb Weight
    199 kg
    Saddle Height
    830 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminium Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    165 PS @ 11000 rpm
    Reverse Gear
    Yes
    Stroke
    49.7 mm
    Max Torque
    114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    12.5 : 1
    Displacement
    999 cc
    Clutch
    Anti-hopping Clutch
    Engine Type
    Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    80 mm
    No of Cylinders
    4
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload
    Front Suspension
    Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Mobile Connectivity
    WiFi
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Display
    Coloured TFT Screen
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R STD EMI
    EMI38,552 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,93,607
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,93,607
    Interest Amount
    5,19,490
    Payable Amount
    23,13,097

    BMW 2021 S 1000 R other Variants

    2021 S 1000 R Pro
    ₹21.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,75,000
    RTO
    1,58,000
    Insurance
    44,701
    Accessories Charges
    19,750
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    21,97,451
    EMI@47,232/mo
    View breakup

