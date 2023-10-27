Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW 2021 S 1000 R on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 20.64 Lakhs.
The on road price for BMW 2021 S 1000 R top variant goes up to Rs. 25.92 Lakhs in Chennai.
The lowest price model is BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R STD and the most priced model is BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R Pro M Sport.
Visit your nearest
BMW 2021 S 1000 R dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
BMW 2021 S 1000 R on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW 2021 S 1000 R is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Custom1250 which starts at Rs. 16 Lakhs in Chennai, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin which starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs in Chennai and Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob starting at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R STD ₹ 20.64 Lakhs BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R Pro ₹ 22.76 Lakhs BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R Pro M Sport ₹ 25.92 Lakhs
