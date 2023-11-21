Ducati Monster on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 14.37 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Monster top variant goes up to Rs. 17.84 Lakhs in Chennai. The lowest price model is Ducati Monster on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 14.37 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Monster top variant goes up to Rs. 17.84 Lakhs in Chennai. The lowest price model is Ducati Monster STD and the most priced model is Ducati Monster SP. Visit your nearest Ducati Monster dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Ducati Monster on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati Monster is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Chennai, Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Chennai and MV Agusta Brutale 800 starting at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Monster STD ₹ 14.37 Lakhs Ducati Monster SP ₹ 17.84 Lakhs