2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India at 15.99 lakh

Kawasaki ZX-10R has now received some cosmetic upgrades. Mechanically, there are no changes.

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 iteration of their Ninja ZX-10R in the Indian market. The motorcycle does not get any mechanical changes this year but Kawasaki has introduced some cosmetic changes. The bike now gets two paint schemes which are Lime Green and Pearl Robotic White. The Lime Green was also available earlier but Kawasaki has updated its graphics. The Pearl Robotic White does look new for 2023.

Kawasaki ZX-10R is priced at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs. 85,000 more than the previous model. There are no changes to the engine or gearbox, which is not bad.

The ZX-10R continues to come with a 998 cc, in-line four engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 203 hp of max power at 13,200 rpm and a peak torque output of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit that drives the rear wheel.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There are four riding modes on offer for the rider, Sport, Rain, Road and Rider. The Rider mode can be set up by the rider according to his preferences. Kawasaki offers cruise control which can be very helpful while riding on highways. The India-spec version of the ZX-10R comes with a single seat which enhances the appeal and road presence of the motorcycle. The digital instrument cluster shows a lot of vital information and is Bluetooth compatible and comes with an application.

Suspension duties on the ZX-10R are done by 43 mm Showa's BFF forks and at the rear, there is a Showa BFRC lite shock absorber. Both units are adjustable. The motorcycle comes to a halt using dual 330 mm Brembo disc brakes in the front which are radially mounted and gets 4-piston calipers. At the rear, there is a 220 mm disc.

First Published Date: