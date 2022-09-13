HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Kawasaki Ninja Zx 10r Launched In India At 15.99 Lakh

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India at 15.99 lakh

Kawasaki ZX-10R has now received some cosmetic upgrades. Mechanically, there are no changes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2022, 13:47 PM
The 999 cc liquid-cooled engine on ZX-10R produces 203 bhp and 114.9 Nm.  
The 999 cc liquid-cooled engine on ZX-10R produces 203 bhp and 114.9 Nm.  
The 999 cc liquid-cooled engine on ZX-10R produces 203 bhp and 114.9 Nm.  
The 999 cc liquid-cooled engine on ZX-10R produces 203 bhp and 114.9 Nm.  

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 iteration of their Ninja ZX-10R in the Indian market. The motorcycle does not get any mechanical changes this year but Kawasaki has introduced some cosmetic changes. The bike now gets two paint schemes which are Lime Green and Pearl Robotic White. The Lime Green was also available earlier but Kawasaki has updated its graphics. The Pearl Robotic White does look new for 2023. 

Kawasaki ZX-10R is priced at 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs. 85,000 more than the previous model. There are no changes to the engine or gearbox, which is not bad. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Gowel Zx (HT Auto photo)
Gowel Zx
₹44,456 - 57,449 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Vespa Zx 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Zx 125
124.45 cc
₹98,911 - 1.07 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
296 cc
₹2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 650
649 cc
₹5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx
1043 cc
₹10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The ZX-10R continues to come with a 998 cc, in-line four engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 203 hp of max power at 13,200 rpm and a peak torque output of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit that drives the rear wheel. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There are four riding modes on offer for the rider, Sport, Rain, Road and Rider. The Rider mode can be set up by the rider according to his preferences. Kawasaki offers cruise control which can be very helpful while riding on highways. The India-spec version of the ZX-10R comes with a single seat which enhances the appeal and road presence of the motorcycle. The digital instrument cluster shows a lot of vital information and is Bluetooth compatible and comes with an application. 

Suspension duties on the ZX-10R are done by 43 mm Showa's BFF forks and at the rear, there is a Showa BFRC lite shock absorber. Both units are adjustable. The motorcycle comes to a halt using dual 330 mm Brembo disc brakes in the front which are radially mounted and gets 4-piston calipers. At the rear, there is a 220 mm disc. 

 

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki Ninja Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Kawasaki ZX-10R
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Pagani Utopia hypercar with 864 hp and a manual gearbox
In pics: Pagani Utopia hypercar with 864 hp and a manual gearbox
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept revealed: Is an off-road version of ID.4 EV
Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept revealed: Is an off-road version of ID.4 EV
Tesla's Giga Berlin aims for 5000 Model Ys a week by Q1 2023
Tesla's Giga Berlin aims for 5000 Model Ys a week by Q1 2023
In pics: Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is off-road version of ID.4 electric SUV
In pics: Volkswagen ID Xtreme Concept is off-road version of ID.4 electric SUV
Fire at electric scooter showroom in Secunderabad kills eight
Fire at electric scooter showroom in Secunderabad kills eight

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city