2024 Yamaha Ninja ZX-10R 40th anniversary edition revealed globally

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2024 Ninja ZX-10R celebrating the motorcycle’s 40th anniversary. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 40th anniversary edition brings some yesteryear nostalgia from the 1990s to the litre-class motorcycle with the iconic livery from the Ninja ZX-7R. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-7R was an icon of the WorldSBK Championship sporting the green, white and blue paint scheme, which has been beautifully replicated on the 40th anniversary Ninja ZX-10R.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a special livery inspired by the Ninja ZX-7R from the 1990s
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a special livery inspired by the Ninja ZX-7R from the 1990s

The Lime Green, Pearl Crystal White and blue colours commemorate four decades of the Ninja brand that first debuted in 1984. Apart from the paint scheme, the motorcycle also gets the Kawasaki branding in retro font while there’s a “40th-anniversary" emblem on the top of the fuel tank. The wheels have been painted in lime green and a silver-finished swingarm brings the finishing touches.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 40th anniversary will be available in global markets
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 40th anniversary will be available in global markets

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 40th Anniversary Edition carries over the same mechanicals. Power comes from the 998 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 200.21 bhp and 114.9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a quickshifter. The bike gets a host of electronic aids including engine brake control, launch control, cornering management function, power modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control and more. The bike uses 43 mm USD balance-free forks and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from dual 330 mm front discs and a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

Apart from the Ninja ZX-10R, the new Ninja ZX-7R-themed livery will also be available in other Ninja motorcycles including the ZX-4RR, ZX-6R, and ZX-14R. It’s unclear if the 40th-anniversary edition will make its way to the Indian market.

