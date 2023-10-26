HT Auto
Japan Auto Show 2023: Yamaha brings retro back with XSR900 GP in 1980s livery

Yamaha’s glorious years at MotoGP have seen its bikes dawn some special liveries and the Japanese motorcycle giant has found the perfect way to pay tribute to its rich legacy. Yamaha has announced the launch of the XSR900 GP for the European market, which pays homage to the brand’s racing machines from the 1980s and ‘90s. Based on the XSR900 naked bike, the new GP bike makes its debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show and will also be showcased at EICMA 2023 scheduled next month.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2023, 15:12 PM
Yamaha XSR900 GP
The Yamaha XSR900 GP gets the red and white Marlboro livery inspired from the YZR500 MotoGP of the 80s and 90s
The Yamaha XSR900 GP gets the red and white Marlboro livery inspired from the YZR500 MotoGP of the 80s and 90s

The Yamaha XSR900 GP is heavily inspired by the red and white Marlboro livery with the bike closely resembling the YZR500 MotoGP used in the 1980s. The neo-retro motorcycle gets the red and white Marlboro paint scheme with the angles closely matching the MotoGP machine on the half fairing.

2023 Yamaha XSR900 GP
The 2023 Yamaha XSR900 GP mimics the livery on the YZR500, albeit in a modern neo-retro bodyshell
The 2023 Yamaha XSR900 GP mimics the livery on the YZR500, albeit in a modern neo-retro bodyshell

The attention to detail remains impressive with the gold-finished USD front forks, yellow boxes on the front cowl and rear panel where the numbers are painted on the race bikes. Apart from the Legend Red shade, the XSR900 GP also gets the Power Grey colour scheme.

The exposed Deltabox frame, rear subframe and swingarm are finished in silver and add a retro charm to the motorcycle overall. Power on the new Yamaha XSR900 GP comes from the 890 cc in-line, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled, CP3 engine tuned for 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter and a slip and assist clutch.

2023 Yamaha XSR900 GP
Power on the 2023 Yamaha XSR900 GP comes from the in-line three-cylinder 890 cc motor tuned for 117 bhp and 93 Nm
Power on the 2023 Yamaha XSR900 GP comes from the in-line three-cylinder 890 cc motor tuned for 117 bhp and 93 Nm

The bike gets KYB-sourced USD front forks and a link-type monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from dual 298 mm disc brakes at the front and a single 245 mm unit at the rear. The XSR900 GP also gets adjustable footpegs and clip-on handlebars. Other features include a 5-inch TFT instrument console, lean-sensitive traction control, dual-channel ABS, front wheel lift control, slide control and three riding modes - Sport, Street and Rain.

Yamaha says the XSR900 GP will be sold only in Europe for now but we expect the bike to make it to other markets in the near future. We do hope Yamaha considers India on this list as well, even if it is in limited numbers.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2023, 15:12 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha XSR900 GP Yamaha Racing Yamaha MotoGP MotoGP Japan Auto Show Japan Mobility Show 2023

