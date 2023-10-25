HT Auto
Japan Auto Show 2023: Yamaha Tricera electric three-wheeler concept unveiled

Yamaha has unveiled a new three-wheel open electric autocycle at Japan Mobiliity Show 2023 in Tokyo. It is called Tricera and comes with two wheels in the front and a single wheel at the rear. The vehicle is designed for personal mobility to deliver an “unparalleled feeling of freedom of an open-top car but also a new Kando-filled driving experience". As of now, Yamaha has not announced any plans to make a production-spec version of the Tricera.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 16:37 PM
Yamaha Tricera
Yamaha Tricera comes with a unique styling.
In terms of looks, the Tricera does look quite unique something straight out of a video game. It still does not look as aggressive as the Polaris Slingshot which is also a three-wheeled vehicle. The Tricera comes with a 'highly responsive' powertrain and chassis. The three-wheel steering has been designed to enhance agility and stability. Yamaha is also offering manual control for the rear wheel.

Yamaha says, “This three-wheel open-top electric autocycle pursues the unfiltered joy derived from operating a highly responsive vehicle. Its development concept is "Exciting Urban Mobility: When one's body and mind and the machine become an organic whole." This vehicle for personal mobility not only delivers the unparalleled feeling of freedom of an open-top car but also a new Kando*-filled driving experience with its three-wheel steering. The TRICERA's human-centric packaging was derived from the level of controllability felt when changing the center point of the vehicle's turning circle via the in-phase and counter-phase of the rear wheel. Additionally, enabling the user to select a manual mode for rear-wheel steering allows for the sense of accomplishment that comes when acquiring and developing new driving skills. Modern mobility is shifting toward automated driving, but that is precisely why Yamaha Motor is going back to basics and exploring the Kando that is created when a person is at the controls."

