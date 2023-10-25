Suzuki eVX, Maruti's first electric car, breaks cover at Japan Auto Show

Suzuki has taken the covers off the updated version of eVX electric vehicle concept at the Japan Auto Show on Wednesday. The EV concept was first showcased by Maruti, Suzuki's partner in India, as its first ever electric car to be launched within the next two years. The model showcased in Tokyo comes with several changes in its design than the one seen at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year. Suzuki now offers a glimpse of the interior for the first time as well as details like battery and range on offer.

In terms of the changes, the eVX EV concept that made its debut at the Japan Auto Show comes with redesigned alloy wheels, LED headlights and DRLs with triangular motif, larger wheel arches and connected tail lamps. The eVX electric vehicle concept has an overall length of 4,300 mm, width of 1,800 mm, height of 1,600 mm.

Suzuki said that it will start mass production of the electric SUV by the end of 2024. "At the end of 2024, this production will start worldwide," said Kinji Saito, Director and Senior Managing Officer of Global Automobile Marketing at Suzuki Motor Corporation. Earlier Maruti Suzuki had confirmed that the eVX in production form will hit the Indian roads by 2025.

The eVX concept is likely to be offered with a dual motor setup and Suzuki’s 4x4 technology. Suzuki claims the upcoming electric car has a claimed range of more than 500 kms on a single charge. Though Suzuki has not revealed too many details yet, it is expected to have the same underpinnings as Toyota's bz3X electric concept vehicle.

The interior of the eVX shows the futuristic design language of the electric vehicle. The sleek dashboard is dominated by a large free-standing digital dual-screen which doubles up as the infotainment system as well as the driver display. The screen in its present form is one whole unit without any segregation. However, when the eVX gets its production form, the screen is likely to be split.

Besides the giant screen, the two-spoke steering wheel will catch everyone's attentions for its yoke-like design and minimal mounted controls which are touch-controlled. Hidden right behind the steering wheel are several touch-controlled buttons on the dashboard for various features like climate control, menu control and hazard light switch among others.

The gearbox is placed in the middle of the centre console. It is a round rotary knob which can be turned to select modes. The AC vents are designed vertically while the door handles will have ambient light patterns and touch-based controls.

