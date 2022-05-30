Saved Articles

Indian Scout On Road Price in Kochi

19.85 - 22.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kochi
Scout Price in Kochi

Indian Scout on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 19.85 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Scout top variant goes up to Rs. 22.63 Lakhs in Kochi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Indian Scout Black Metallic₹ 19.85 Lakhs
Indian Scout Maroon Metallic₹ 22.02 Lakhs
Indian Scout SIlver Quartz Metallic₹ 22.63 Lakhs
...Read More

Indian Scout Variant Wise Price List in Kochi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Black Metallic
₹19.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1133 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,82,618
RTO
1,60,436
Insurance
41,735
On-Road Price in Kochi
19,84,789
EMI@42,661/mo
Maroon Metallic
₹22.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1133 cc
Indian Scout Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

18.25 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price in Kochi
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

18 - 20.95 Lakhs
Rocket 3 Price in Kochi
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250

15 Lakhs Onwards
Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati Diavel 1260

17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
Diavel 1260 Price in Kochi
Ducati XDiavel

Ducati XDiavel

17.5 - 22.6 Lakhs
XDiavel Price in Kochi
Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

20.2 - 20.77 Lakhs
Chief Dark Horse Price in Kochi

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Indian Scout News

Volkswagen has teased the upcoming Scout electric SUV and pickup truck.
Volkswagen searching US sites for Scout electric pickup factory
30 May 2022
The new Indian Scout Rouge comes out as a new variant of the motorcycle which packs several styling as well as performance updates.
New Indian Scout Rogue breaks cover
4 Feb 2022
Indian auto industry has seen a jump of 23.2 per cent across all segments in January 2024.
Indian auto industry kickstarts 2024 on a positive note. Check details
14 Feb 2024
Strong demand for SUVs, a host of new car launches, improved availability and wedding season have helped the growth of passenger vehicle sales in January 2024.
India's car sales smash record in January, two-wheelers see strong rural demand
13 Feb 2024
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (PTI)
Interim Budget 2024: Govt to boost EV growth with supportive infrastructure
1 Feb 2024
Videos

HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Top Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
