2025 Indian Scout lineup unveiled an all-new engine

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 12:19 PM
  • For 2025, Indian Scout range of motorcycles use a new frame and a new engine.
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
The motorcycle now comes with a new frame as well as a new engine.

Indian Motorcycles have unveiled the 2025 Scout lineup. This includes five new models - Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Scout Classic, Super Scout, and 101 Scout. They will be offered in three different trims. For 2025, the company has made some major changes to the motorcycle whilst keeping its iconic design intact. Indian says that they will offer more than 100 accessories for the motorcycles.

