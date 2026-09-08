Latest Updates on Indian Roadmaster Elite

The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite has been officially launched and is turning heads across the motorcycle community. This limited-edition motorcycle combines luxury and performance, promising an exhilarating riding experience. With a production cap of just 350 units globally, owning one of these is akin to possessing a rare piece of art. What makes the Roadmaster Elite stand out is not just its pedigree from the legendary Indian Motorcycle brand, which was established back in 1901, but its impressive specifications, and innovative features designed for sophisticated riders. The motorcycle offers exceptional comfort and style, making it a perfect choice for both long-distance touring and urban exploration. The Indian Roadmaster Elite is priced at ₹71.82 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is already generating buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Indian Roadmaster Elite Price

The price of the Indian Roadmaster Elite is set at a staggering ₹71.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom). Its premium pricing reflects its exclusive production limited to only 350 units worldwide, thereby making it one of the most expensive motorcycles in India.

Indian Roadmaster Elite Launch Date

The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite was launched in India on August 3, 2023. This high-profile unveiling not only highlighted the motorcycle's features but underscored Indian Motorcycle's commitment to offering luxurious and performance-driven motorcycles in the country. Riders eagerly awaiting this release were not disappointed; the anticipation leading up to the launch has only fueled the desire for this limited-edition model among bikers.

Indian Roadmaster Elite Variants

The Indian Roadmaster Elite is available in one fully loaded variant as it is a globally limited-run model. It is available at ₹71.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom) and comes loaded with premium features such as weather-proof storage units, 12 speaker units, a seven-inch digital display with Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, heated and cooled seats for both rider and pillion and more. The motorcycle gets a vibrant Red Candy over Black Candy dual-tone colour scheme.

Indian Roadmaster Elite Design

The design of the Indian Roadmaster Elite exudes sophistication and timeless appeal. With its sleek profile, chrome accents, and meticulously crafted bodywork, this motorcycle isn’t just a means of conveyance; it’s a statement. The bold front fairing, elegant lines, and aerodynamic shape enhance its visual presence on the road. One of the standout features includes the limited edition paint scheme, which is exclusive to the Roadmaster Elite, giving it a distinctive look that sets it apart from standard models. Additionally, the motorcycle comes with a powerful LED lighting system that not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also provides superb visibility during nighttime rides.

Indian Roadmaster Elite Features

Step inside the world of luxury with the Indian Roadmaster Elite’s spacious and premium interior. The premium leather seating offers unparalleled comfort, making it suitable for long journeys without any fatigue. The rider's position is ergonomically designed for optimum control, further enhancing comfort and ease of use. The motorcycle is equipped with advanced technology features, including a touchscreen display that integrates with smartphones via Bluetooth. The system provides navigation, weather updates, and music control, ensuring that every ride can be just as enjoyable as the destination itself.

The Roadmaster Elite is much akin to a car on two wheels with the list of features it carries. It gets weather-proof storage units, a 12-speaker Powerband Audio sound system with underglow lighting, a seven-inch digital cluster with smartphone connectivity, heated and cooled seats for both rider and pillion and more.

Indian Roadmaster Elite Engine and Specifications

The Indian Roadmaster Elite is powered by a Thunderstroke 1,890cc air-cooled engine that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch. With this V-Twin unit, the limited-run tourer pushes out 170 Nm of peak torque at 2,900 rpm. Front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock fulfil suspension duties, while the tourer rides on dual disc brakes in the front and a single disc brake in the rear.

Indian Roadmaster Elite Fuel Efficiency

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Indian Roadmaster Elite does not disappoint. While the exact figures can vary depending on riding style and conditions, manufacturers typically state that this model achieves a respectable fuel economy for a motorcycle in its class. Real-world tests indicate an average of about 15 to 20 kmpl, particularly when ridden conservatively on highways. This efficiency allows riders to enjoy long rides without worrying excessively about fuel stops, making the Roadmaster Elite an excellent choice for touring enthusiasts.

Indian Roadmaster Elite Safety Features

Safety is paramount with the Indian Roadmaster Elite, and it comes packed with a range of features that provide peace of mind while riding. Advanced braking systems, including ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), help prevent wheel lock-up during sudden stops. The motorcycle received high safety ratings thanks to its robust frame and stability control systems that ensure a steady ride even under challenging conditions. Notable features also include multiple airbags, LED turn indicators, and reflective materials that enhance visibility during nighttime riding.