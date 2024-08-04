HT Auto
Indian Roadmaster Elite Right View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Left View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Engine View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Model Name View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Windshield View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Front Tyre View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Specifications

Indian Roadmaster Elite starting price is Rs. 71,82,000 in India. Indian Roadmaster Elite is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1811 cc engine. Indian Roadmaster Elite mileage is 15 kmpl.
71.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian Roadmaster Elite Specs

Indian Roadmaster Elite comes with 1811 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Roadmaster Elite starts at Rs. 71.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Roadmaster Elite sits in the ...Read More

Indian Roadmaster Elite Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L
Length
2676 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Height
1490 mm
Kerb Weight
430 kg
Saddle Height
673 mm
Width
1000 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :- 180/60-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
120 bhp
Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
151 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1811 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116 CU-IN V-Twin Air-Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
101 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork Cartridge Type
Rear Suspension
Single Shock with Air adjust
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Tyre Pressure Monitoring
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Touch Screen
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian Roadmaster Elite News

Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Auto news recap, August 3: Indian Roadmaster Elite launched, BMW 6 Series GT discontinued
4 Aug 2024
The Indian Roadmaster Elite is launched in India and is limited to just 350 units worldwide. It is powered by a 1,890cc V-Twin engine that makes 170 Nm of torque.
2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite launched in India, priced at Rs…
4 Aug 2024
Speaking at the SIAM Annual Convention, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran asked automakers to focus on improving the global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) ratings of their products so that exports get further push.
Automakers must invest in R&D to make world-class industry, says Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran
11 Sept 2024
Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention, Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country.
Govt receives investment proposals worth 75,000 crore under auto PLI scheme
10 Sept 2024
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his speech at the 64th annual convention of Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers, SIAM.
Indian auto industry eyes becoming leading global export hub. Here’s how
10 Sept 2024
Indian Roadmaster Elite Variants & Price List

Indian Roadmaster Elite price starts at ₹ 71.82 Lakhs .

STD
71.82 Lakhs*
1811 cc
120 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

