Indian Roadmaster Elite On Road Price in Kolkata

Indian Roadmaster Elite Right View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Left View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Engine View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Model Name View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Windshield View
Indian Roadmaster Elite Front Tyre View
78.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Roadmaster Elite Price in Kolkata

Indian Roadmaster Elite on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 80.92 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Indian Roadmaster Elite STD₹ 80.92 Lakhs
Indian Roadmaster Elite Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹80.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1811 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,82,000
RTO
7,43,200
Insurance
1,67,146
On-Road Price in Kolkata
80,92,346
EMI@1,73,936/mo
Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Roadmaster Elite News

Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Auto news recap, August 3: Indian Roadmaster Elite launched, BMW 6 Series GT discontinued
4 Aug 2024
The Indian Roadmaster Elite is launched in India and is limited to just 350 units worldwide. It is powered by a 1,890cc V-Twin engine that makes 170 Nm of torque.
2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite launched in India, priced at Rs…
4 Aug 2024
Speaking at the SIAM Annual Convention, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran asked automakers to focus on improving the global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) ratings of their products so that exports get further push.
Automakers must invest in R&D to make world-class industry, says Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran
11 Sept 2024
Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention, Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country.
Govt receives investment proposals worth 75,000 crore under auto PLI scheme
10 Sept 2024
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his speech at the 64th annual convention of Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers, SIAM.
Indian auto industry eyes becoming leading global export hub. Here’s how
10 Sept 2024
Videos

HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
5 Jul 2024
