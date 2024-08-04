HT Auto
Auto news recap, August 3: Roadmaster Elite launched, BMW 6 Series GT shelved

Auto news recap, August 3: Roadmaster Elite launched, BMW 6 Series GT shelved

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2024, 08:41 AM
BMW 6 Series GT
BMW 6 Series GT
Limited time and an overwhelming number of advancements in the automotive sector necessitate a concise overview. Therefore, HT Auto provides a summary of the most significant news from Saturday, August 3, covering both Indian and international markets that you need to be aware of. Discover the key stories that captured the attention.

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite launched in India

Indian Motorcycles has launched a limited edition run of the Roadmaster tourer in India and it is available for a sky-high ex-showroom price of 71.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Production of the Roadmaster Elite is limited to just 350 units worldwide, and it will be one of the most expensive motorcycles in India. Established in 1901, Indian Motorcycle is an American motorcycle brand that offers select models in India, such as the Indian Scout and the Chieftain.

Also Read : 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite launched in India, priced at Rs…

Carmakers lobby UP govt against hybrid support

Hyundai, Kia Motors, Tata and Mahindra are lobbying the Uttar Pradesh government not to offer incentives for hybrid cars, saying the move - set to help rivals Toyota and Maruti Suzuki - would hit targets on adopting electric cars and investment plans. This comes as the tax sops have most benefitted the automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

Also Read : Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai lobby UP govt against hybrid support amid growing Toyota rivalry

BMW 6 Series GT discontinued in India

(Also read: BMW 6 Series GT delisted from India website)

BMW has delisted the 6 Series GT from its India website. The discontinuation hints at the model being discontinued in the Indian market. The BMW 6 Series GT was the liftback-styled offering based on the previous generation 5 Series. The model offered a more stylish design and more headroom and legroom at the rear, along with a bigger boot. Notably, BMW India recently introduced the new-generation 5 Series LWB in the country.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2024, 08:41 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Tata Tata Motors Mahindra BMW BMW 6 Series GT Indian Motorcycles Roadmaster Elite Hybrid car luxury car

