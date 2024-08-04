Indian Roadmaster Elite on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 88.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Indian Roadmaster Elite on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 88.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Indian Roadmaster Elite dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Indian Roadmaster Elite on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Indian Roadmaster Elite STD ₹ 88.11 Lakhs