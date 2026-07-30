Indian Roadmaster Price:

Indian Roadmaster is priced between Rs. 43.49 - 46.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Roadmaster?

The Indian Roadmaster is available in 7 variants - Dark Horse Black Smoke, Dark Horse Silver Quartz Smoke, Dark Horse Polished Bronze, Limited Crimson Metallic, Black Metallic, Limited Black Azure Crystal, Maroon Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Roadmaster?

Indian Roadmaster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Roadmaster?

Indian Roadmaster rivals are Indian Challenger Dark Horse, Indian Challenger, Indian 2025 Challenger, Honda Gold Wing, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 Bagger.

What is the mileage of Indian Roadmaster?

Indian Roadmaster comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).