Indian Roadmaster Key Specs
- Engine1890 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Power74 ps
- Speed117 kmph
- Max Torque171 Nm
- Kerb Weight412 kg
Indian Roadmaster is priced between Rs. 43.49 - 46.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Indian Roadmaster is available in 7 variants - Dark Horse Black Smoke, Dark Horse Silver Quartz Smoke, Dark Horse Polished Bronze, Limited Crimson Metallic, Black Metallic, Limited Black Azure Crystal, Maroon Metallic.
Indian Roadmaster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Indian Roadmaster rivals are Indian Challenger Dark Horse, Indian Challenger, Indian 2025 Challenger, Honda Gold Wing, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 Bagger.
Indian Roadmaster comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Indian Roadmaster
|Rs. 43.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|74 PS
|171 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|412 kg
|2656 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Indian Challenger Dark Horse
|Rs. 37.97 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1834 cc
|-
|181.4 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|388 kg
|2503 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RoadmasterVSChallenger Dark Horse
|Indian Challenger
|Rs. 36.97 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1769 cc
|122.5 PS
|178 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|377 kg
|2500.7 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RoadmasterVSChallenger
|Indian 2025 Challenger
|Rs. 36.12 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1768 cc
|122.5 PS
|178 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|381 kg
|2501 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RoadmasterVS2025 Challenger
|Honda Gold Wing
|Rs. 39.9 LakhsOnwards
|1833 cc
|126.4 PS
|170 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|393 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RoadmasterVSGold Wing
|BMW K 1600 GTL
|Rs. 35.62 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1649 cc
|160.4 PS
|180 Nm
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|358 kg
|2489 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|RoadmasterVSK 1600 GTL
|Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
|Rs. 37.11 LakhsOnwards
|1834 cc
|-
|181.4 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|366 kg
|2503 mm
|Dual Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|RoadmasterVSChieftain Power Plus Limited
|Max Power
|74 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|171 Nm
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1890 cc
|Max Speed
|117 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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