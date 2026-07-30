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INDIAN Roadmaster

₹43.49 - 46.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Indian Roadmaster Price:

Indian Roadmaster is priced between Rs. 43.49 - 46.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Roadmaster?

The Indian Roadmaster is available in 7 variants - Dark Horse Black Smoke, Dark Horse Silver Quartz Smoke, Dark Horse Polished Bronze, Limited Crimson Metallic, Black Metallic, Limited Black Azure Crystal, Maroon Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Roadmaster?

Indian Roadmaster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Roadmaster?

Indian Roadmaster rivals are Indian Challenger Dark Horse, Indian Challenger, Indian 2025 Challenger, Honda Gold Wing, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 Bagger.

What is the mileage of Indian Roadmaster?

Indian Roadmaster comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian Roadmaster Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1890 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    74 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    117 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    171 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    412 kg
View All Roadmaster SpecsView specs icon

Indian Roadmaster Variants

Indian Roadmaster price starts at ₹ 43.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 46.77 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Roadmaster comes in 7 variants. Indian Roadmaster's top variant is Maroon Metallic.
7 Variants Available
Roadmaster Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹43.49 Lakhs*
1890 cc
117 kmph
Roadmaster Dark Horse Silver Quartz Smoke
₹43.65 Lakhs*
1890 cc
117 kmph
Roadmaster Dark Horse Polished Bronze
₹43.66 Lakhs*
1890 cc
117 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Indian Roadmaster Latest Updates

Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Indian tire manufacturers experienced growth in FY26, but FY27 forecasts margin pressure and increased capital expenditure, posing challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
Delhi introduces E85 fuel, a blend of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, which is cheaper but requires special engines.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
India's auto market growth attracts global suppliers as local manufacturers expand electric and traditional vehicle offerings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
NHAI requires banks to verify vehicle registration linked to FASTags to prevent toll evasion and ensure accurate data.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
The article highlights five affordable motorcycles with USD front forks, emphasizing their performance benefits and superior handling characteristics.Read Full Story

Indian Roadmaster Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Roadmaster.
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
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Indian Roadmaster comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster image
Rs. 43.49 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc74 PS171 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes412 kg2656 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Indian Challenger Dark HorseIndian Challenger Dark Horse imageRs. 37.97 LakhsOnwards-1834 cc-181.4 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes388 kg2503 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyRoadmasterVSChallenger Dark Horse
Indian ChallengerIndian Challenger imageRs. 36.97 LakhsOnwards-1769 cc122.5 PS178 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes377 kg2500.7 mmDiscDiscAlloyRoadmasterVSChallenger
Indian 2025 ChallengerIndian 2025 Challenger imageRs. 36.12 LakhsOnwards-1768 cc122.5 PS178 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes381 kg2501 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyRoadmasterVS2025 Challenger
Honda Gold WingHonda Gold Wing imageRs. 39.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
1833 cc126.4 PS170 NmTourer Bikes393 kg----RoadmasterVSGold Wing
BMW K 1600 GTLBMW K 1600 GTL imageRs. 35.62 LakhsOnwards-1649 cc160.4 PS180 NmSports Tourer Bikes358 kg2489 mmDiscDisc-RoadmasterVSK 1600 GTL
Indian Chieftain Power Plus LimitedIndian Chieftain Power Plus Limited imageRs. 37.11 LakhsOnwards
51
1834 cc-181.4 NmTourer Bikes366 kg2503 mmDual DiscDiscSpokeRoadmasterVSChieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Roadmaster Images

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Indian Roadmaster Alternatives

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

37.97 - 41.66 Lakhs
RoadmastervsChallenger Dark Horse
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
RoadmastervsChallenger
Indian 2025 Challenger

Indian 2025 Challenger

36.12 Lakhs
Roadmastervs2025 Challenger
Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

39.9 - 44.3 Lakhs
RoadmastervsGold Wing
BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

35.62 Lakhs
RoadmastervsK 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 Bagger

BMW K 1600 Bagger

35.62 - 37.5 Lakhs
RoadmastervsK 1600 Bagger

Indian Roadmaster Related News

Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Auto news recap, August 3: Indian Roadmaster Elite launched, BMW 6 Series GT discontinued
4 Aug 2024
The Indian Roadmaster Elite is launched in India and is limited to just 350 units worldwide. It is powered by a 1,890cc V-Twin engine that makes 170 Nm of torque.
2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite launched in India, priced at Rs…
4 Aug 2024
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
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10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
 Indian Roadmaster Related News

Indian Roadmaster Specifications and Features

Max Power74 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque171 Nm
Mileage20 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine1890 cc
Max Speed117 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Roadmaster specs and features

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