HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Right Side View
1/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Right View
2/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Front Left View
3/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Front View
4/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Left View
5/15
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Rear Left View
View all Images
6/15

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Specifications

Harley-Davidson Sportster S starting price is Rs. 15,54,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Sportster S is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1252 cc engine. Harley-Davidson Sportster S mileage is 19.6 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.54 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Specs

Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes with 1252 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Sportster S starts at Rs. 15.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Sportster S sits in the Cruiser ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11.8 L
Ground Clearance
90 mm
Length
2270 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
193.6-230 kmph
Max Power
122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1252
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Revolution Max 1250T
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
105 mm
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Alternatives

Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati Diavel 1260

17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Diavel 1260 Specs
Indian Scout

Indian Scout

13.6 - 18.33 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scout Specs
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Sixty

Indian Scout Sixty

12.55 Lakhs Onwards
Check Scout Sixty details
View similar Bikes
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

12.24 - 12.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nightster Specs
Indian Scout Rogue

Indian Scout Rogue

17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scout Rogue Specs
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

16.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Fat Bob Specs

Harley-Davidson Sportster S News

The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.
Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S
3 Apr 2022
The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S creates history, covers 3141 km in 24-hour test
15 Feb 2022
Harley-Davidson Sportster S in action at the Hero test track in Jaipur.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
14 Feb 2022
Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India: Price, features, specs explained
5 Dec 2021
Harley-Davidson Sportster S carries forward the typical Sportster styling with stripped-back exteriors.
Harley Davidson Sportster S to launch today: Price expectations, features, specs
4 Dec 2021
View all
 Harley-Davidson Sportster S News

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Sportster S price starts at ₹ 15.54 Lakhs .

STD
15.54 Lakhs*
1252
122.3 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus

1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Lectro Muv-E

Hero Lectro Muv-E

61,999
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400

Bajaj Pulsar NS400

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details