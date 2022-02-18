HT Auto
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8

Ducati XDiavel Specifications

Ducati XDiavel starting price is Rs. 18,00,000 in India. Ducati XDiavel is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
18 - 22.6 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Ducati XDiavel Specs

Ducati XDiavel comes with 1262 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of XDiavel starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati XDiavel sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment ...Read More

Ducati XDiavel Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Black Star
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Tyre Brand
Pirelli
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Kerb Weight
221 kg
Dry Weight
220 kg
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Max Power
152.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1262 cc
Compression Ratio
13.0:1
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
106 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD Fork With DLC Treatment
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound, Adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single sided cast/trellis frame swingarm
Riding Modes
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Clock
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Mutimedia System
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Ducati XDiavel Alternatives

UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs
Check Custom1250 details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki Z900 RS

Kawasaki Z900 RS

16.47 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
XDiavel vs Z900 RS
Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

15.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
XDiavel vs V85 TT
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Brutale 800 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
BMW R NineT Racer

BMW R NineT Racer

16.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check R NineT Racer details
View similar Bikes

Ducati XDiavel News

The special edition XDiavel features a much fancier saddle in sportier-looking red colour.
Limited edition Ducati XDiavel breaks cover
18 Feb 2022
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati plans to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian markets.
Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details
19 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
11 May 2023
View all
 

Ducati XDiavel Variants & Price List

Ducati XDiavel price starts at ₹ 18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati XDiavel comes in 2 variants. Ducati XDiavel top variant price is ₹ 22.6 Lakhs.

Dark
18 Lakhs*
1262 cc
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Black Star
22.6 Lakhs*
1262 cc
152.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Ducati Bikes

    Trending Ducati Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Ducati Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details