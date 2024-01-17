Hero Mavrick design sketches teased ahead of launch. Check images

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to launch its new motorcycle on January 23. It will be called Mavrick and will share a few underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440. After sharing two new teaser images, Hero has released a new design sketch of the Mavrick. The new motorcycle will be Hero MotoCorp's flagship.

Hero Mavrick 440: Looks

The Mavrick 440 looks like a roadster. There is a new LED headlamp with a H-shaped Daytime Running Lamp. There is a muscular-looking fuel tank with shrouds and a single-piece seat. Overall, the Mavrick does look more modern than the X440. So, it seems like Hero MotoCorp will be targeting a younger audience with the Mavrick.

Hero Mavrick will launch on 23rd January.

Hero Mavrick 440: Underpinnings

Hero Mavrick will use telescopic forks in the front instead of up-side down units found on the Harley-Davidson X440. This has been done to reduce costs which will help in pricing the Mavrick more aggressively. At the rear, there is still a set of twin shock absorbers. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The wheel sizes could be different than the X440. They could measure 18 or 17 inches in size. The alloy wheels will also have a different design than the X440.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick 440 spotted ahead of launch. Check out its exhaust note

Hero Mavrick 440: Engine

Power on the Hero Mavrick 440 comes from the same engine that is doing duty on the Harley-Davidson X440. It is a 440 cc single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. It puts out 27 bhp of max power and 38 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It is expected that Hero will retune the engine and the gearing to suit Mavrick's characteristics.

First Published Date: