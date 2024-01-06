Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesFat Bob vs Super Chief Limited

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob vs Indian Super Chief Limited

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Fat Bob 114 BS6
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Thunderstroke 116
Stroke
114 mm113 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3500 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:111.0:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1890 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm103.2 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,65,74325,14,248
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00022,82,155
RTO
1,34,00049,521
Insurance
39,9931,82,572
Accessories Charges
16,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,10254,040

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch
    11 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Harsh VLOGS)
    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift exterior fully leaked. Check out new images
    6 Jan 2024
    The bonkers Nissan Hyper Force concept has previewed what an all-electric Nissan GT-R could be like.
    Nissan is mulling a GT-R EV by 2030, to draw influence from Hyper Force concept
    8 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
    Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
    8 Feb 2023
    View all
     