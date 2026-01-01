hamburger icon
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Front Left View
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Front Right View
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Front View
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Left View
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Rear Left View
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Rear Right View
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 STD

23.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Key Specs
Engine1868 cc
View all Fat Bob 114 specs and features

Fat Bob 114 STD

Fat Bob 114 STD Prices

The Fat Bob 114 STD, is listed at ₹23.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fat Bob 114 STD Mileage

All variants of the Fat Bob 114 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fat Bob 114 STD Colours

The Fat Bob 114 STD is available in 2 colour options: Billiard Gray, Vivid Black.

Fat Bob 114 STD Engine and Transmission

The Fat Bob 114 STD is powered by a 1868 cc engine.

Fat Bob 114 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fat Bob 114's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Chief Dark Horse priced between ₹22.13 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs or the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse priced between ₹22.82 Lakhs - 23.52 Lakhs.

Fat Bob 114 STD Specs & Features

The Fat Bob 114 STD has Pass Switch, Clock, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 STD Price

Fat Bob 114 STD

₹23.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,49,000
RTO
1,71,920
Insurance
51,564
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,72,484
EMI@50,994/mo
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Length
2340 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Saddle Height
710 mm
Width
960 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-150/80-16 Rear :-180/70-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
237.6 km
Max Speed
177 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 114
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Single cartridge 43 mm inverted with aluminum fork triple clamps; triple rate spring
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; toolless hydraulic preload adjustment

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 STD EMI
EMI45,895 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
21,35,235
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
21,35,235
Interest Amount
6,18,437
Payable Amount
27,53,672

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Alternatives

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat Bob 114vsChief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

22.82 - 23.52 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat Bob 114vsChief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Super Chief Limited

Indian Super Chief Limited

24.33 - 24.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat Bob 114vsSuper Chief Limited
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat Bob 114vsR 12
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat Bob 114vsR 12 nine T
Harley-Davidson Street Bob

Harley-Davidson Street Bob

20.23 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat Bob 114vsStreet Bob

view all specs and features

