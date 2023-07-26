HT Auto
HomeNew bikesHarley-Davidson bikesHarley-Davidson Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster Rear Left View
1/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Front View
2/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Left View
3/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Rear View
4/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Right View
5/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Front Right View
View all Images
6/12

Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster starting price is Rs. 12,24,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Nightster is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 975 cc engine. Harley-Davidson Nightster mileage is 19.6 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.24 - 12.99 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Nightster Key Specs
Engine975 cc
Mileage19.6 kmpl
Max Speed180 kmph
View all Nightster specs and features

About Harley-Davidson Nightster

Latest Update

  • After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
  • Hero MotoCorp & Harley-Davidson to expand partnership with new models: Reports

    • Harley-Davidson Nightster Alternatives

    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

    11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    NightstervsBonneville Speedmaster
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber

    Triumph Bonneville Bobber

    10.28 - 11.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    NightstervsBonneville Bobber
    UPCOMING
    Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

    Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

    12 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Scout Bobber Sixty details
    View similar Bikes

    Harley-Davidson Nightster Variants & Price

    Harley-Davidson Nightster price starts at ₹ 12.24 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Nightster comes in 2 variants. Harley-Davidson Nightster's top variant is Special.

    STD
    12.24 Lakhs*
    975 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    Special
    12.99 Lakhs*
    975 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Harley-Davidson Nightster Specifications and Features

    Max Power89.7 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mileage19.6 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine975 cc
    Max Speed180 kmph
    View all Nightster specs and features

    Harley-Davidson Nightster comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Harley-Davidson Nightster
    		Triumph Bonneville SpeedmasterTriumph Bonneville Bobber
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹12.24 - 12.99 Lakhs
    ₹11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs
    ₹10.28 - 11.75 Lakhs
    Engine
    975 cc
    1200 cc
    1200 cc
    Mileage
    19.6 kmpl
    17.6 kmpl
    21.7 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

    Harley-Davidson Nightster News

    The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as the X440.
    After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
    26 Jul 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Hero MotoCorp & Harley-Davidson to expand partnership with new models: Reports
    23 May 2024
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 differs significantly from the Himalayan. It employs telescopic front forks with gaiter instead of USD units and uses alloy wheels with tubeless tires.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted, reveals new design features. Check details
    20 May 2024
    Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto has revealed plans to bring major updates to the Dominar brand with a refurbish planned soon
    Have plans to refurbish the Dominar brand: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto
    6 May 2024
    Harley-Davidson's 2024 premium motorcycle range arrives with a host of upgrades and will be exclusively available via the brand's dealerships
    2024 Harley-Davidson premium motorcycle range launched, priced from 13.4 lakh
    30 Apr 2024
    View all
     Harley-Davidson Nightster News

    Harley-Davidson Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    <p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
    Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
    26 Nov 2012
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Harley-Davidson Nightster FAQs

    The Harley-Davidson Nightster offers a mileage of 19.6 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.
    The top variant of Harley-Davidson Nightster is the Special.
    The Harley-Davidson Nightster boasts a 975 cc engine, generating a max power of 89.7 PS.
    The Harley-Davidson Nightster offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Special is priced at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    76,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force RYD Plus

    GT Force RYD Plus

    65,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force Vegas

    GT Force Vegas

    55,555
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    BMW R 1300 GS

    BMW R 1300 GS

    24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto MT800

    CFMoto MT800

    13 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero XF3R

    Hero XF3R

    1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

    1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
    Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

    Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

    16.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fat Bob Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Indian Chief

    Indian Chief

    21.3 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Chief details
    View similar Bikes
    Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

    Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

    21.39 - 24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Indian Chief Classic

    Indian Chief Classic

    21.3 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Chief Classic details
    View similar Bikes
    View all
     Popular Cruiser Bikes