|Engine
|975 cc
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
Harley-Davidson Nightster price starts at ₹ 12.24 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Nightster comes in 2 variants. Harley-Davidson Nightster's top variant is Special.
₹12.24 Lakhs*
975 cc
₹12.99 Lakhs*
975 cc
|Max Power
|89.7 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|975 cc
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|Model Name
Harley-Davidson Nightster
|Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
|Triumph Bonneville Bobber
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹12.24 - 12.99 Lakhs
₹11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs
₹10.28 - 11.75 Lakhs
|Engine
975 cc
1200 cc
1200 cc
|Mileage
19.6 kmpl
17.6 kmpl
21.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
-
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
