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Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Nightster vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Bonneville bobber
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 13.39 Lakhs₹ 12.88 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc1200 cc
Power89.7 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Nightster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Engine View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l12 L
Length
2250 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm-
Wheelbase
1545 mm1500 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg251 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
180 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
66 mm80 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 975TLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm97.6 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.4, Trail - 92 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,84,97214,28,544
Ex-Showroom Price
13,39,00012,87,500
RTO
1,07,1201,03,000
Insurance
38,85238,044
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,91730,704

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