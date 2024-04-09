2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?

After launching the Jawa 350, Classic Legends has given an update to the Perak as well as the 42 Bobber. Jawa Perak not only gets new colourways but also gets some upgrades over the outgoing version. When compared, the 42 Bobber only gets new variants which are equipped with alloy wheels.

2024 Jawa Perak is now priced at ₹2,13,187 ex-showroom. It is finished in a stealth matte Black/matte Grey dual-tone scheme. It features crafted brass tank badging and a fuel filler cap for an old-school appeal, along with a classic-styled quilted tan seat. There are changes to the riding triangle as well. The foot pegs are now forward-set as they are moved 155 mm forward to make a more comfortable riding position. Apart from this, there is a new monoshock at the rear which is 7-step adjustable.

It continues to come with a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 29 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The Perak is one of the most popular models for Jawa. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, stated, "The Jawa Perak quickly became one of our top-selling models, a testament to India’s growing aspirational market. The 42 Bobber only cemented our segment domination further. The bobber mindset is an acquired one; you either have it or don't. You must ride it to know if you have it. That said, the Jawa Perak’s new design does tempt you over to the dark side!"

Then there is the 42 Bobber which gets neo retro design elements. New for 2024 are two new trims, with the Mystic Copper and Jasper Red dual-tone variants now available with diamond-cut alloy wheels. This means that there are tubeless tyres on offer which increase the peace of mind factor by a great margin. The Mystic Copper with alloys is priced at ₹2.19 lakh whereas the Jasper Red with alloy wheels costs ₹2.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom

