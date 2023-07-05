HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India: The Most Affordable Triumph Bike

Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike

Triumph Motorcycles has finally launched the Speed 400 in India and the made in India bike has arrived with a bang. Here are all the details on the newly launched Triumph Speed 400 and the yet-to-launch Scrambler 400 X.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 20:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Beast (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Beast
₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
₹ 2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
₹ 2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 20:30 PM IST
TAGS: Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X Triumph Motorcycles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.