Harley-Davidson X440 Review
Harley-Davidson has launched its first motorcycle co-developed with India's Hero MotoCorp. Priced aggressively, the X440 is the most affordable Harley bike ever launched. The X440 will be manufactured in India and it will take on bikes like Royal Enfield Classic 350 among others. Does it have what it takes to rival the classic bikes in its segment? Here is our review.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹2.3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 08 Jul 2023, 15:55 PM IST
TAGS: X440 Harley-Davidson Hero MotoCorp
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now