Harley-Davidson Nightster Rear Left View
1/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Front View
2/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Left View
3/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Rear View
4/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Right View
5/12
Harley-Davidson Nightster Front Right View
6/12

Harley-Davidson Nightster Specifications

Harley-Davidson Nightster starting price is Rs. 12,24,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Nightster is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 975 cc engine. Harley-Davidson Nightster mileage is 19.6 kmpl.
12.24 - 12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Nightster Specs

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes with 975 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Nightster starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Nightster sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment

Harley-Davidson Nightster Specifications and Features

Special
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2265 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Saddle Height
715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
180 kmph
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
975 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975T
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
97 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes
Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Harley-Davidson Nightster News

The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as the X440.
After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
26 Jul 2023
Harley-Davidson's 2024 premium motorcycle range arrives with a host of upgrades and will be exclusively available via the brand's dealerships
2024 Harley-Davidson premium motorcycle range launched, priced from 13.4 lakh
30 Apr 2024
Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
3 Mar 2024
2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO is finished in an exclusive orange colour scheme.
2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America CVO revealed globally. Check what's new
6 Feb 2024
Both motorcycles share the same engine and brakes but the design language is different.
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Specs comparison
26 Jan 2024
View all
Harley-Davidson Nightster Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Nightster price starts at ₹ 12.24 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Nightster comes in 2 variants. Harley-Davidson Nightster's top variant is Special.

STD
12.24 Lakhs*
975 cc
89.7 PS
Special
12.99 Lakhs*
975 cc
89.7 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

