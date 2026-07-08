If I were buying a sports bike under 5 lakh, these 5 are the ones I would pick

If I were spending my own money today, these are the five sports bikes that would make it to my shortlist. Each one brings something unique to the table, whether it's outright performance, everyday usability, or value for money.

The Indian sports bike segment has never been more exciting. Whether you're looking for a motorcycle to tackle weekend ghat runs, hit the occasional track day, or simply enjoy every ride to work, there are plenty of capable machines under the ₹5 lakh mark.

1 Aprilia RS 457 Aprilia RS 457 EMI starting at just ₹5,600/ month Check Eligibility If outright performance was my biggest priority, the Aprilia RS 457 would be at the top of my list. It strikes a fine balance between being approachable for newer riders while offering enough performance to keep experienced riders entertained. Power comes from a 457cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch. The engine is tractable, it sounds freaking amazing and pulls cleanly as well. The cherry on top is the torquey nature. At 175 kg (kerb), the RS 457 feels light, agile and eager to change direction. It also gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes, traction control and dual-channel ABS, making it one of the most feature-packed motorcycles in its class.

2 TVS Apache RR 310 TVS Apache RR 310 EMI starting at just ₹3,700/ month Check Eligibility The TVS Apache RR 310 offers perhaps the best value proposition among premium sports bikes in India. It combines everyday practicality with enough performance for spirited riding. Power comes from a 312.2 cc, reverse-inclined, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing up to 38 PS and 29 Nm. The bike is loaded with technology including ride modes, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, a TFT display and even optional dynamic kits for enthusiasts. Comfortable ergonomics also make it easier to live with than some of its rivals.

3 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Kawasaki Ninja 300 EMI starting at just ₹4,200/ month Check Eligibility Despite its age, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 still deserves a place on this list. Its biggest strength is the buttery smooth parallel-twin engine, something that very few motorcycles at this price can match. The 296 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine produces around 39 bhp and 26.1 Nm, paired with a slick six-speed gearbox. It may not offer advanced electronics or cutting-edge styling anymore, but the Ninja continues to impress with its refinement, comfortable riding position and effortless highway cruising ability. For riders stepping into the world of twin-cylinder motorcycles, it remains a compelling option, especially if you want to own a motorcycle made by Kawasaki.

4 Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha R3 EMI starting at just ₹4,500/ month Check Eligibility Not everyone wants the latest electronics or the most aggressive performance. If refinement matters more, the Yamaha YZF-R3 continues to be an excellent choice. The 321 cc parallel-twin motor produces around 42 bhp and 29.5 Nm, delivering power in a smooth and predictable manner. The engine loves to rev and remains one of the most refined twin-cylinder units in this segment. While it misses out on modern rider aids found on newer rivals, the R3's easy-going nature and proven reliability make it an appealing long-term ownership proposition.

5 KTM RC 390 KTM RC 390 EMI starting at just ₹4,300/ month Check Eligibility The KTM RC 390 remains one of the sharpest handling motorcycles you can buy without spending superbike money. It has a proper supersport riding position and rewards riders who enjoy attacking corners. Yes, the engine is still a 373 cc unit and not the new 399 cc unit that we have seen on the new Adventure models or the Duke range. The liquid-cooled engine is rated for 43.5 Ps and 37 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle also gets a bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS, traction control and multiple ride modes. Despite its track-focused nature, the RC 390 is surprisingly manageable for everyday riding once you get accustomed to its committed ergonomics.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: