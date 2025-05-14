Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost: Check out 5 key highlights of the iconic motorcycle

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of one of its most iconic cruisers, Harley-Davidson has unveiled the Fat Boy Gray Ghost, the latest addition to its Icons Motorcycle Collection. This limited-edition model pays homage to the legendary 1990 Fat Boy while infusing it with modern engineering, premium features, and striking aesthetics. With only 1,990 units being produced worldwide, the Gray Ghost is designed for collectors, Harley loyalists, and cruiser enthusiasts alike. Here are the five key highlights that make this motorcycle stand out:

1 Limited edition The Gray Ghost is not just a motorcycle—it’s a piece of Harley-Davidson history. The production run of 1,990 units is a direct reference to the original Fat Boy's debut year. Each bike comes with a console-mounted numbered plaque, emphasising its exclusivity and collectable nature. This limited availability makes it a prized possession for enthusiasts who value rarity and legacy.

2 Retro design The Gray Ghost stands out visually thanks to its distinctive “Reflection” finish, a high-gloss, chrome-like surface achieved using Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD). This method not only delivers a mirror-like aesthetic but also offers excellent durability and corrosion resistance, making it ideal for large surfaces like the tank and fenders. Harley-Davidson has infused the bike with several retro design elements that pay homage to the original. The frame is powder-coated in silver, while chrome side covers and yellow accents on engine components echo the look of the 1990 model. The design also includes a tasselled leather seat valance with laces, a black leather tank strap with laced edges, and classic winged tank medallions, all reminiscent of the original Fat Boy’s styling.

3 Technology Despite its vintage appeal, the Gray Ghost is fully modern in its features. It comes with a new 5-inch console-mounted instrument panel that combines an analogue speedometer with a multifunction LCD display, allowing riders to cycle through ride data using handlebar-mounted controls. The bike features LED lighting throughout, including the headlamp, tail lamp, brake lights, and indicators. It also includes a USB-C charging port for faster charging and data transfer. For added convenience, the connectors for heated gear have been relocated underneath the seat for easier access. Safety and ride control are enhanced with systems such as Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, Drag Torque Slip Control, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Additionally, the Gray Ghost offers three ride modes, Road, Rain and Sport, which adjust throttle response and electronic intervention to suit various riding conditions.

4 Engine and exhaust At the heart of the Gray Ghost lies the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, producing 101 bhp and 171 Nm of peak torque. This marks a 7 per cent increase in power and a 3 per cent rise in torque over the outgoing Fat Boy 114. The engine features refined four-valve heads, reworked combustion chambers, and new oval intake ports, resulting in improved performance, smoother response, and better fuel efficiency. The 2-into-2 exhaust system adds a deep and resonant tone to the bike, engineered to reduce high-frequency noise and amplify low-end growl. Engine cooling is managed by an oil circulation system that passes through a frame-mounted cooler and cylinder head passages, making it more efficient during low-speed or high-temperature riding.

5 Comfort and handling Comfort and control are key to the cruiser experience, and the Fat Boy Gray Ghost delivers both. The front suspension uses 49 mm dual-bending valve forks that improve damping and help maintain road contact across varied surfaces. At the rear, a hydraulic preload-adjustable mono-shock under the seat allows easy adjustments to match rider load or terrain. The Gray Ghost rides on Lakester cast aluminium wheels, exclusive to the Fat Boy range, and comes fitted with wide Michelin Scorcher 11 tires—160/60 R18 at the front and 240/40 R18 at the rear—ensuring confident grip and a muscular stance. Braking is handled by a 300 mm front disc with a 4-piston fixed calliper and a 292 mm rear disc with a 2-piston floating calliper, offering reliable and balanced stopping power.

