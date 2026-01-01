hamburger icon
Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Front Left View
1/20
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Front Right View
2/20
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Front View
3/20
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Left View
4/20
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Rear Left View
5/20
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Rear Right View
6/20

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy STD

28.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Key Specs
Engine1923 cc
View all Fat Boy specs and features

Fat Boy STD

Fat Boy STD Prices

The Fat Boy STD, is listed at ₹28.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fat Boy STD Mileage

All variants of the Fat Boy offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fat Boy STD Colours

The Fat Boy STD is available in 4 colour options: Billiard Gray, Blue Burst, Vivid Black, Whiskey Fire And Vivid Black.

Fat Boy STD Engine and Transmission

The Fat Boy STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.

Fat Boy STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fat Boy's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic priced ₹23.85 Lakhs or the Indian Super Chief Limited priced between ₹24.33 Lakhs - 24.35 Lakhs.

Fat Boy STD Specs & Features

The Fat Boy STD has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy STD Price

Fat Boy STD

₹28.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,90,000
RTO
2,07,200
Insurance
58,485
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,55,685
EMI@61,380/mo
Close

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
18.9 L
Length
2365 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1650 mm
Kerb Weight
315 kg
Saddle Height
675 mm
Width
965 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
177 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
104.69 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
168 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Custom
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
103.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; "beer can" covers
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Hand Controls, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System,Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy STD EMI
EMI55,242 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
25,70,116
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
25,70,116
Interest Amount
7,44,393
Payable Amount
33,14,509

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

23.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat BoyvsHeritage Classic
Indian Super Chief Limited

Indian Super Chief Limited

24.33 - 24.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat BoyvsSuper Chief Limited
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

22.82 - 23.52 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat BoyvsChief Bobber Dark Horse
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

24.03 - 24.67 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat BoyvsRocket 3
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat BoyvsR 12 nine T
Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat BoyvsChief Dark Horse

