BSA Gold Star 650 Price: BSA Gold Star 650 is priced between Rs. 3 - 3.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for BSA Gold Star 650? The BSA Gold Star 650 is available in 4 variants - Insignia Red and Highland Green, Midnight Black and Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, Legacy Edition. What are the BSA Gold Star 650 colour options? BSA Gold Star 650 comes in six colour options: Insignia Red, Silver Sheen, Midnight Black, Shadow Black, Dawn Silver, Highland Green. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BSA Gold Star 650? BSA Gold Star 650 comes with 652 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of BSA Gold Star 650? BSA Gold Star 650 rivals are Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Keeway K-Light 250V, QJ Motor SRV 300. What is the mileage of BSA Gold Star 650? BSA Gold Star 650 comes with a mileage of 25 kmpl (Company claimed).