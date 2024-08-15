What is the mileage of BSA Gold Star 650? The BSA Gold Star 650 offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.

Which is the top variant of BSA Gold Star 650? The top variant of BSA Gold Star 650 is the Legacy Edition.

What are the key specifications of the BSA Gold Star 650? The BSA Gold Star 650 boasts a 652 cc engine, generating a max power of 45 bhp.