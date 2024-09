BSA Gold Star 650 is priced between Rs. 3 - 3.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.The BSA Gold Star 650 is available in 4 variants - Insignia Red and Highland Green, Midnight Black and Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, Legacy Edition.BSA Gold Star 650 comes in six colour options: Insignia Red, Silver Sheen, Midnight Black, Shadow Black, Dawn Silver, Highland Green.BSA Gold Star 650 comes with 652 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.BSA Gold Star 650 rivals are Harley-Davidson X440 BSA Gold Star 650 comes with a mileage of 25 kmpl (Company claimed).