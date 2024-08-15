HT Auto
Launch Date: 15 Aug 2024
3 - 3.35 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BSA Gold Star 650 Key Specs
Engine652 cc
Mileage25 kmpl
View all Gold Star 650 specs and features

About BSA Gold Star 650

Latest Update

  • BSA delivers new Gold Star 650 to the Prince of Udaipur
  • BSA Gold Star 650 makes India comeback: Top five highlights

    • BSA Gold Star 650 Price: BSA Gold Star 650 is priced between Rs. 3 - 3.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for BSA Gold Star 650? The BSA Gold Star 650 is available in 4 variants - Insignia Red and Highland Green, Midnight Black and Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, Legacy Edition. What are the BSA Gold Star 650 colour options? BSA Gold Star 650 comes in six colour options: Insignia Red, Silver Sheen, Midnight Black, Shadow Black, Dawn Silver, Highland Green. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BSA Gold Star 650? BSA Gold Star 650 comes with 652 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of BSA Gold Star 650? BSA Gold Star 650 rivals are Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Keeway K-Light 250V, QJ Motor SRV 300. What is the mileage of BSA Gold Star 650? BSA Gold Star 650 comes with a mileage of 25 kmpl (Company claimed).

    BSA Gold Star 650 Variants

    BSA Gold Star 650 price starts at ₹ 3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BSA Gold Star 650 comes in 4 variants. BSA Gold Star 650's top variant is Legacy Edition.

    4 Variants Available
    ₹3 Lakhs*
    Engine
    652 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    ₹3.12 Lakhs*
    Engine
    652 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    ₹3.16 Lakhs*
    Engine
    652 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    ₹3.35 Lakhs*
    Engine
    652 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    BSA Gold Star 650 Specifications and Features

    Max Power45 bhp
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage25 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine652 cc
    View all Gold Star 650 specs and features

    BSA Gold Star 650 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    BSA Gold Star 650
    		Harley-Davidson X440Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Triumph Scrambler 400 XKeeway K-Light 250VQJ Motor SRV 300
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹3 - 3.35 Lakhs
    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    ₹3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
    ₹2.64 Lakhs
    ₹2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
    ₹3.19 Lakhs Onwards
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    Engine
    652 cc
    440 cc
    647.95 cc
    398.15 cc
    249 cc
    296 cc
    Mileage
    25 kmpl
    35 kmpl
    25 kmpl
    34 kmpl
    32 kmpl
    35 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    Dual Channel
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

      BSA Gold Star 650 News

      Rajasthan's first BSA Gold Star 650 handed over to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur
      BSA delivers new Gold Star 650 to the Prince of Udaipur
      12 Sept 2024
      BSA Gold Star 650 comes as a retro themed mid-sized motorcycle with the biggest single-cylinder engine in its category.
      BSA Gold Star 650 makes India comeback: Top five highlights
      19 Aug 2024
      Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
      BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
      16 Aug 2024
      The BSA Gold Star 650 has been on sale in the UK and Europe since 2021 and is owned by an Indian manufacturer - Classic Legends Private Limited, a Mahindra Group subsidiary
      BSA Motorcycles returns to India with the Gold Star 650, priced at Rs…
      15 Aug 2024
      The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
      BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details
      24 Jun 2024
      View all
       BSA Gold Star 650 News

      BSA Videos

      BSA Motorcycle launched the Gold Star 650 bike in India last week at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will be sold through the Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle dealerships across the country. Ashish Joshi, CEO at Classic Legends, spoke exclusively with HT Auto on the two-wheeler manufacturer's future plans.
      How Classic Legends is planning to revive BSA Motorcycles in India and beyond
      21 Aug 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      View all
       
