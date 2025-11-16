hamburger icon
Komaki MX16 Pro Front Left View
1/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Handle Bar View
2/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Taillight View
3/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Controller Switch View
4/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Disc Break View
5/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Exhaust View
6/14

Komaki MX16 Pro Specifications

Komaki MX16 Pro starting price is Rs. 1,69,999 in India. Komaki MX16 Pro is available in 1 variant
1.7 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Komaki MX16 Pro Specs

Komaki MX16 Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of MX16 Pro starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki MX16 Pro sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment

Komaki MX16 Pro Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
160-220 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Start Buttion
Motor Power
5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Auto Repair Switch
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT Screen

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years / 30,000 km (Battery, Motor & Controller)
Battery Capacity
4.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
Lipo4

Komaki MX16 Pro Alternatives

Komaki Ranger

Komaki Ranger

1.3 - 1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Ranger Specs

Komaki MX16 Pro Related News

Komaki MX16 Pro Variants & Price List

Komaki MX16 Pro price starts at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs .

1.7 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
160-220 Km
