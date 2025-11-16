HT Auto
Komaki MX16 Pro electric cruiser launched at 1.69 lakh in Lucknow

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2025, 14:49 pm
  • Komaki Electric launches MX16 Pro cruiser at 1.69 lakh with 5 kW motor, 160–220 km range, triple-disc brakes and feature-rich convenience tech.

Komaki MX16 Pro
Komaki MX16 Pro showcased in its new cruiser form, featuring a metal-body design, wide seating and premium detailing for a commanding road presence.
Komaki MX16 Pro
Komaki MX16 Pro showcased in its new cruiser form, featuring a metal-body design, wide seating and premium detailing for a commanding road presence.
Komaki Electric has introduced the MX16 Pro at an ex-showroom price of 1,69,999 (ex-showroom Lucknow). The MX16 Pro is an electric cruiser aimed at riders who are looking for road presence, lower running costs and long-term durability. The model arrives in two colours, including Dual Tone and Jet Black.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Komaki MX16 Pro: Design and build

The MX16 Pro features a full metal body engineered for impact resistance and long-term reliability. Komaki positions it as a cruiser built for stability, thanks to a stretched frame, wide seating and a low-vibration setup. The motorcycle is available in two colours, namely Dual Tone and Jet Black.

Komaki MX16 Pro: Performance and range

Equipped with a 5 kW BLDC hub motor paired with a 4.5 kWh battery, the MX16 Pro delivers a claimed 160–220 km range per charge. Komaki highlights that riders can travel around 200 km for just 15–20, compared to roughly 700 on a petrol two-wheeler for the same distance.

The motor produces 6.7 hp and allows the cruiser to reach a top speed of 80 km/h, with torque tuned for smooth performance across varied road conditions.

Komaki MX16 Pro: Safety and ride quality

Komaki has equipped the MX16 Pro with a triple disc brake system intended to enhance braking stability. Wide seating, smooth torque delivery, and the comfort-focused frame work together to offer an effortless riding experience, according to the company.

Komaki MX16 Pro: Features

The MX16 Pro includes several technology-focused features to enhance everyday usability:

  • Full-colour TFT display
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Cruise control
  • Reverse assist
  • Regenerative braking
  • Auto-repair switch
  • Park assist

Commenting on the launch, Gunjan Malhotra, Co-founder of Komaki Electric Vehicles, said the MX16 Pro represents a milestone for the brand, created to combine performance, technology and comfort to make both daily commutes and weekend rides more enjoyable.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2025, 14:49 pm IST
