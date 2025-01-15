Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW X3, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and more expected to be showcased

The yearly edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is slated to begin from January 17, 2025. Besides the mass market models such as the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara , many of the luxury vehicle makers are also bringing in some exciting models. One of the key luxury market players this time around at the expo will be BMW India.

The company has announced that it is going to showcase a range of products including BMW products, MINI products and BMW Motorrad two wheelers. Besides the vehicles, BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Lifestyle Collections and Accessories will also be showcased at the expo.

The key highlight of the BMW India stall at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is expected to be the new gen BMW X3. The fourth gen BMW X3 is expected to make its India debut at the expo. The 2025 X3 made its global debut in 2024. Globally, the BMW X3 is offered with new and multiple powertrain options and gets fitted with a host of feature upgrades.

The 2025 X3 is going to be sold with one plug-in hybrid and two mild-hybrid variants. There is also an M50 variant that comes with a six-cylinder petrol powerhouse. As for the Indian market, it is the mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines that are expected to come.

In addition to the X3, the all-electric BMW i7, BMW X7, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase and high-performance models such as the BMW M5, BMW M4 and the BMW M2 are also likely to be showcased at the BMW pavilion.

MINI showcase at Bharat Mobility:

Alongside, the expected debut of the BMW X3, the MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack is also expected to launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Copper S JCW Pack combines MINI's signature design language with sporty JCW elements. Besides the launch, other MINI models such as the Cooper S and the all-electric MINI Countryman will also be on display.

BMW Motorrad lineup at Bharat Mobility:

On the two wheeler side, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is likely to be launched at the expo. Complementing this is the introduction of the new BMW S 1000 RR which is one of the super-sport motorcycles built by BMW for thrilling track performance.

Visitors will also witness other motorcycles such as the BMW M1000 XR, BMW F900 GS and BMW G310 GS. Electric two-wheeler models like the BMW CE 02 and BMW CE 04 will also be on showcase.

