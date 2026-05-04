BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition Unveiled Overseas: A Stealthy Take on the Flagship ADV
- BMW Motorrad introduces the R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition, featuring an aggressive all-black design and premium upgrades.
BMW Motorrad has pulled the wraps off the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition, giving its flagship adventure tourer a more aggressive, stealth-inspired identity. Based on the standard BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, this special edition adds a distinctive all-black theme along with a long list of premium equipment and touring-focused upgrades.
Darker, Meaner Design Theme
The highlight of the Dark Edition is its Black Storm Metallic finish, complemented by blacked-out elements across the bodywork. BMW has gone all-in on the ‘Triple Black’ styling, which includes black spoked wheels, darkened scoops, and tinted components.
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Additional visual upgrades include:
- High tinted windshield with matching deflectors
- Black-painted scoops and detailing
- Integrated handguards with turn indicators
Engine and Performance
At its core, the bike retains BMW’s new-generation 1300 cc boxer engine.
Power: 145 hp at 7,750 rpm
Torque: 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm
0–100 kmph: 3.4 seconds
Top speed: Over 200 kmph
The air/liquid-cooled twin-cylinder motor features BMW ShiftCam variable valve timing, delivering strong performance across the rev range. Despite its size, it claims 4.9 litres per 100 km fuel consumption (WMTC).
Advanced Chassis and Suspension
Front: EVO Telelever with DSA
Rear: EVO Paralever with central strut
Travel: 210 mm / 220 mm
Wheels: 19-inch front, 17-inch rear (cross-spoke)
The Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) system adapts damping and load automatically, enhancing comfort and control across terrains.
Technology and Features
The Dark Edition comes loaded with equipment:
- TFT display with connectivity
- LED matrix headlight
- Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)
- ABS Pro (lean-sensitive)
- Four riding modes: Eco, Rain, Road, Enduro
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Hill Start Control, Engine Brake Control
- Keyless Ride
- Heated grips and heated seats
- Additional LED spotlights
- USB charging and 12V socket
Touring Capability
With a 30-litre fuel tank, adjustable windscreen, and multiple mounting points, the bike is built for serious long-distance riding.
Seat height: 880–900 mm
Kerb weight: 269 kg
Payload: 216 kg
What’s Special About the Dark Edition?
Triple Black styling package
Tinted windscreen and deflectors
Heated rider and passenger seats
Factory-fitted alarm system
Price and Availability
The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Dark Edition is priced at EUR 22,900 (approximately ₹20.5 lakh). Importantly, this special edition will be sold exclusively in France, with no confirmation yet on availability in other international markets, including India.
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