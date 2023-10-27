Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW S 1000 XR on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 23.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW S 1000 XR on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 23.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW S 1000 XR dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
BMW S 1000 XR on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW S 1000 XR is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 which starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs in Chennai, Triumph Rocket 3 which starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs in Chennai and Ducati Panigale V2 starting at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price BMW S 1000 XR Pro ₹ 23.69 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price