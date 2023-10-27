Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 1250 GS on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 22.75 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
BMW R 1250 GS dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
BMW R 1250 GS on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 1250 GS is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 RS which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Chennai, MV Agusta Brutale 800 which starts at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Chennai and BMW R NineT Scrambler starting at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 1250 GS Pro BS6 ₹ 22.75 Lakhs
