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S 1000 XRPriceMileageSpecifications
BMW S 1000 XR Left View
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BMW S 1000 XR Cooling System View
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BMW S 1000 XR Front Break View
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BMW S 1000 XR Pro

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
24.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW S 1000 XR Key Specs
Engine999 cc
View all S 1000 XR specs and features

S 1000 XR Pro

S 1000 XR Pro Prices

The S 1000 XR Pro, is listed at ₹24.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S 1000 XR Pro Mileage

All variants of the S 1000 XR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S 1000 XR Pro Colours

The S 1000 XR Pro is available in 2 colour options: Ice Grey, Racing Red.

S 1000 XR Pro Engine and Transmission

The S 1000 XR Pro is powered by a 999 cc engine.

S 1000 XR Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S 1000 XR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati DesertX priced between ₹19.59 Lakhs - 25.34 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs.

S 1000 XR Pro Specs & Features

The S 1000 XR Pro has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.

BMW S 1000 XR Pro Price

S 1000 XR Pro

₹24.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,50,000
RTO
1,80,000
Insurance
53,149
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,83,149
EMI@53,373/mo
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BMW S 1000 XR Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Length
2333 mm
Wheelbase
1552 mm
Height
1411 mm
Kerb Weight
226 kg
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
850 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
320 km
Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
in-line 4-cylinder engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
multi-plate anti-hopping wet clutch
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
80 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Aluminium composite bridge frame
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm
Rear Suspension
Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strut

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Keyless Ride, Emergency Call
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
BMW S 1000 XR Pro EMI
EMI48,035 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,34,834
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,34,834
Interest Amount
6,47,284
Payable Amount
28,82,118

BMW S 1000 XR Alternatives

Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 Lakhs
S 1000 XRvsDesertX
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs
+1
S 1000 XRvsTiger 1200
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs
S 1000 XRvsPan America 1250
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
S 1000 XRvsR 1250 RT
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 Lakhs
S 1000 XRvsHayabusa

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