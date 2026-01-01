|Engine
|999 cc
The S 1000 XR Pro, is listed at ₹24.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S 1000 XR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S 1000 XR Pro is available in 2 colour options: Ice Grey, Racing Red.
The S 1000 XR Pro is powered by a 999 cc engine.
In the S 1000 XR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati DesertX priced between ₹19.59 Lakhs - 25.34 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs.
The S 1000 XR Pro has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.