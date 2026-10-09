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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Monthly Emi Comparison

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2026, 09:23 am
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Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, among others.

Elevate vs Grand Vitara
Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, among others.
Elevate vs Grand Vitara
Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, among others.
Honda Elevate
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda Cars India launched the updated iteration of the Elevate SUV, which comes with a host of subtle yet meaningful changes across the exterior and interior. The new Honda Elevate facelift is priced between 11.80 lakh and 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. While its exterior and interior have received a few changes, the powertrain remains the same.

The Honda Elevate is positioned in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive ones. Some of the key rivals in this category are Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc. With this facelift, the Honda Elevate surely ramped up the competition against these rivals.

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If you are planning to buy the Honda Elevate while also considering the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these two SUVs would command.

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top-end variants of both Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Honda Elevate SV 11.80 lakh9.5%36 months 37,799
Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT 18.40 lakh 58,941
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma MT 10.76 lakh 34,483
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+ (O) 19.77 lakh 63,342

According to the calculation, the Honda Elevate commands a monthly EMI between 37,799 and 58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara commands a monthly EMI between 34,483 and 63,342, depending on the variant.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, available offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2026, 09:23 am IST
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