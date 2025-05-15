BMW R 1300 GS Adventure on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 25.32 Lakhs. Visit your nearest
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 25.32 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R 1300 GS Adventure dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. BMW R 1300 GS Adventure on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is mainly compared to BMW R 1250 GS Adventure which starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs in Bangalore, BMW R 1250 GS which starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs in Bangalore and Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 starting at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs in Bangalore.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red
|₹ 25.32 Lakhs
