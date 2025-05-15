hamburger icon
R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure On Road Price in Bangalore

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Right View
1/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Left View
2/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Front Left View
3/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Controller View
4/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Disc View
5/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Front Disc View
6/15
22.95 - 26.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
R 1300 GS Adventure Price in

Bangalore

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 25.32 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Variant Wise Price List in

Bangalore
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red

₹25.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1300 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,95,000
RTO
1,83,600
Insurance
53,855
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
25,32,455
EMI@54,432/mo
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure FAQs

The on-road price of BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red in Bangalore is Rs. 25.32 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red in Bangalore amount to Rs. 1.84 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Bangalore is Rs. 51,349.
The insurance charges for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red in Bangalore are Rs. 53,855, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

