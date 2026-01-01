|Engine
|1300 cc
The R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black, is listed at ₹29.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the R 1300 GS Adventure offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black is available in 4 colour options: Triple Black, Option 719 Karakorum, Racing Red Solid Paint, Gs Trophy.
The R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black is powered by a 1300 cc engine.
In the R 1300 GS Adventure's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 priced between ₹24.64 Lakhs - 25.1 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 XR priced ₹22.5 Lakhs.
The R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.