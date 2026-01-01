hamburger icon
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Key Specs
Engine1300 cc
View all R 1300 GS Adventure specs and features

R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719

R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 Prices

The R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719, is listed at ₹32.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 Mileage

All variants of the R 1300 GS Adventure offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 Colours

The R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 is available in 4 colour options: Triple Black, Option 719 Karakorum, Racing Red Solid Paint, Gs Trophy.

R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 Engine and Transmission

The R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 is powered by a 1300 cc engine.

R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the R 1300 GS Adventure's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 priced between ₹24.64 Lakhs - 25.1 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 XR priced ₹22.5 Lakhs.

R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 Specs & Features

The R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 Price

R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719

₹32.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,30,000
RTO
2,34,400
Insurance
63,821
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,28,221
EMI@69,387/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
30 L
Kerb Weight
269 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19, Rear :-170/60-17
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
145.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
73 mm
Max Torque
149 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1300 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air/liquid-cooled four-stroke flat twin engine with double overhead and chain driven camshafts (BMW ShiftCam) and balance gear wheels
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, hydraulically operated
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
106.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Tyre Pressure, ControlOn-Board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 EMI
EMI62,448 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
29,05,398
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
29,05,398
Interest Amount
8,41,502
Payable Amount
37,46,900

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure other Variants

R 1300 GS Adventure Standard Racing Red

₹27.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,95,000
RTO
1,99,600
Insurance
56,994
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,51,594
EMI@59,142/mo
Add to Compare
Close

R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black

₹29.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,90,000
RTO
2,15,200
Insurance
60,054
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,65,254
EMI@63,735/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

R 1300 GS Adventure Style GS Trophy

₹29.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,15,000
RTO
2,17,200
Insurance
60,447
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,92,647
EMI@64,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

