Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

27.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Key Specs
Engine1252 cc
View all Pan America 1250 specs and features

Pan America 1250 Special Latest Updates

Pan America 1250 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Pan America 1250 Special (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 27.24

  • Fuel Capacity: 21.2 L
  • Length: 2270 mm
  • Max Power: 150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Revolution? Max 1250
    • ...Read More

    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Price

    Special
    ₹27.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1252 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    24,49,000
    RTO
    2,07,920
    Insurance
    67,452
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    27,24,372
    EMI@58,557/mo
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    21.2 L
    Length
    2270 mm
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Wheelbase
    1585 mm
    Kerb Weight
    258 kg
    Height
    807 mm
    Saddle Height
    850 mm
    Width
    965 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    385 Km
    Max Speed
    200 Kmph
    Max Power
    150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
    Stroke
    72.3 mm
    Max Torque
    128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    1252 cc
    Clutch
    Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
    Engine Type
    Revolution? Max 1250
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    105 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Stressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structure
    Front Suspension
    47mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
    Rear Suspension
    Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    6.8 inch TFT
    Battery Capacity
    12 V/12 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special EMI
    EMI52,702 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    24,51,934
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    24,51,934
    Interest Amount
    7,10,164
    Payable Amount
    31,62,098

    View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

