hamburger icon
Pan America 1250PriceMileageSpecifications
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Front Left Side
1/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Left View
2/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Rear Left View
3/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Rear Right Side
4/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Right View
5/13
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Front View
View all Images
6/13

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
27.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Key Specs
Engine1252 cc
View all Pan America 1250 specs and features

Pan America 1250 Special

Pan America 1250 Special Prices

The Pan America 1250 Special, is listed at ₹27.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pan America 1250 Special Mileage

All variants of the Pan America 1250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pan America 1250 Special Colours

The Pan America 1250 Special is available in 6 colour options: Alpine Green, Billiard Gray, Red Rock And Birch White, Vivid Black, Whiskey Fire And Raven Metallic, Blue Burst.

Pan America 1250 Special Engine and Transmission

The Pan America 1250 Special is powered by a 1252 cc engine.

Pan America 1250 Special vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pan America 1250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure priced between ₹24.95 Lakhs - 29.3 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs.

Pan America 1250 Special Specs & Features

The Pan America 1250 Special has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Price

Pan America 1250 Special

₹27.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,64,000
RTO
1,97,120
Insurance
56,508
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,17,628
EMI@58,412/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
21.2 L
Length
2270 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1585 mm
Kerb Weight
258 kg
Height
807 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm
Width
965 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17
Rear Brake Diameter
280 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
385 km
Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
152.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1252 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 1250
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
105 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Stressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structure
Front Suspension
47mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
Rear Suspension
Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
6.8 inch TFT

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V/12 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special EMI
EMI52,571 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
24,45,865
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
24,45,865
Interest Amount
7,08,406
Payable Amount
31,54,271

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 other Variants

Pan America 1250 Special 2025

₹27.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,10,000
RTO
2,00,800
Insurance
57,230
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,68,030
EMI@59,496/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Alternatives

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsR 1300 GS Adventure
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs
+1
Pan America 1250vsTiger 1200
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsS 1000 XR
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsDesertX
Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati Multistrada V2

18.88 - 21.3 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsMultistrada V2
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsR 1250 RT

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

UPCOMING
Bajaj ADV

Bajaj ADV

2 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F450 GS

BMW F450 GS

4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
F450 GS Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
F900 GS Price in Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
F900 GS Adventure Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Adventure Tourer Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers