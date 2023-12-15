Saved Articles

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro BS6

23.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Key Specs
Engine1254 cc
R 1250 GS Adventure Pro BS6 Latest Updates

R 1250 GS Adventure falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R 1250 GS Adventure Pro BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.58

  • Fuel Capacity: 30 L
  • Length: 2270 mm
  • Max Power: 136 PS @ 7750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro BS6 Price

    Pro BS6
    ₹23.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1254 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,20,000
    RTO
    1,69,600
    Insurance
    46,976
    Accessories Charges
    21,200
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,57,776
    EMI@50,678/mo
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    485 kg
    Fuel Reserve
    4 L
    Fuel Capacity
    30 L
    Load Capacity
    217 kg
    Length
    2270 mm
    Wheelbase
    1504 mm
    Kerb Weight
    268 kg
    Height
    1460 mm
    Saddle Height
    850 mm
    Width
    980 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    305 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    276 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    3.6s
    Overall Mileage
    14 kmpl
    Top Speed
    200 kmph
    Max Power
    136 PS @ 7750 rpm
    Stroke
    76 mm
    Max Torque
    143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Shaft Drive
    Compression Ratio
    12.5:1
    Displacement
    1254 cc
    Clutch
    Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
    Cooling System
    Air and Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs4
    Bore
    102.5 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheel
    Front Suspension
    BMW Motorrad Telelever, Central spring strut
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Pro
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Navigation
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Comfort Package ( Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Heated Grip, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection ), Touring Package ( ESA, Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS Device ), Dynamic Pac
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 11,8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Alternator
    510 W
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    MF
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro BS6 EMI
    EMI45,610 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    21,21,998
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    21,21,998
    Interest Amount
    6,14,603
    Payable Amount
    27,36,601

